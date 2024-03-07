CT-155 Hawk flyby over CFB Cold Lake to mark 419 Squadron’s cessation of operations

File Photo

Multiple CT-155 Hawk aircraft from 419 Tactical Fighter Training Squadron will conduct a flyby to mark the cessation of flying operations of 419 Squadron on Friday, March 8, 2024.

At approximately 11:00 a.m., the aircraft will fly over the Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake at an altitude no lower than 500 feet above the highest obstacle over ground level. The public should not expect higher-than-normal noise in the vicinity of the base.

Royal Canadian Air Force flybys are carefully planned and closely controlled to ensure public safety at all times. The Royal Canadian Air Force is proud to share in special events that allow us to demonstrate the capabilities of our personnel and aircraft to Canadians.

Aircraft participation is subject to weather and operational requirements.