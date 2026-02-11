Defence Team Champion for Racialized Persons Message: Black History Month 2026

Supplied Photo

Black History Month is a time to celebrate the excellence and enduring contributions of Black Canadians to our country, and to the Defence Team. It is a moment to reflect with pride on how far we have come, while remaining attentive to the work that continues.

Across generations, Black Canadians have served with distinction in uniform and in the public service, often in the face of barriers that should never have existed. From the legacy of No. 2 Construction Battalion to the leadership, professionalism, and operational impact of Black members serving today, this history is one of courage, skill, and commitment to Canada.

In October 2025, the Canadian Armed Forces marked an important milestone with a formal apology for the impacts of systemic racism, racial discrimination, and racial harassment. This pivotal moment mattered, not only because it acknowledged harm, but because it affirmed a shared commitment to do better. An apology, when paired with action, becomes a foundation for trust, learning, and progress.

In the months since, the Defence Team has continued to advance concrete, meaningful change. The establishment of the External Advisory Committee on Anti-Black Racism is one example. The Committee will bring independent expertise, lived experiences, and community voices directly into our institutional decision-making. It reflects a simple but powerful principle: that lasting progress is achieved when those most affected are active partners in shaping solutions.

Black History Month 2026 is therefore not only about remembrance, but it is also about momentum.

Across the Defence Team, we see growing confidence in genuinely and respectfully hearing about the experiences of our racialized colleagues and creating safe spaces to have difficult conversations with respect and open minds. We see leaders investing in racial literacy, listening with humility, and building the stamina required to sustain difficult but necessary conversations. We see networks, advisors, and communities contributing insight and energy that make our policies, practices, and teams stronger.

This work enhances readiness. Trust, cohesion, and credibility are operational strengths. When people know they are valued for their character, competence, and contributions, and when systems are fair and transparent, teams perform better. Inclusion is not separate from mission success; it is integral to it.

Black History Month invites each of us to take pride in what has been achieved and to recommit to what lies ahead. It challenges us to celebrate Black excellence not only in February, but every day, by recognizing talent, removing barriers, and creating opportunities for all to thrive.

To Black members of the Defence Team, past and present, thank you. Your service, leadership, and perseverance continue to shape this institution for the better. To leaders at all levels, allies and colleagues, thank you for your engagement, your curiosity, and your willingness to act.

Together, we are strengthening a Defence Team that reflects the values of the country we serve, one grounded in dignity, respect, fairness, and shared purpose. That is a future worth celebrating, and one we are building, together.

Rear-Admiral Jacques P. Olivier

Defence Team Co-Champion for Racialized Persons

Champion for Defence Team Black Employees Network

Director General Culture, Chief Professional Conduct and Culture