Defence Team Official Languages Co-Champions invite you to celebrate the International Day of La Francophonie 2024!

To all Defence Team members,

Please join us on March 20, 2024, to celebrate the International Day of La Francophonie.

This day of La Francophonie is an occasion to celebrate the diversity of the French language and its culture across the world. For us at National Defence, it is also another key opportunity to promote our French language, which is a fundamental part of our history, cultural heritage and identity. By commemorating La Francophonie, we celebrate this richness and diversity and reinforce our sense of belonging to the community of people and institutions that use French as their first language, language of use or simply language of choice.

Let’s make this day of La Francophonie vibrate by supporting the communities that strengthen our country’s fabric.

Register (accessible only on the National Defence network) to take part in the online event organized by the Canada School of Public Service, in collaboration with Canadian Heritage, on March 20, 2024, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. (ET). Additionally, many other activities will be taking place across the country. Check out and enjoy multicultural encounters, performances, film screenings, contests and educational activities. It’s a great opportunity for Francophones, Anglophones and Francophiles to get together and celebrate.

Happy International Day of La Francophonie to all members of the Defence Team.

MGen Simon Bernard

COS/CJOC

Isabelle Desmartis

ADM(HR-Civ)