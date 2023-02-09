February 10, 2023

Esquimalt takes Women’s Hockey Regional Championship, CFB Cold Lake loses in semi-finals

by | Feb 9, 2023 | Featured News, Local News, National News

The Esquimalt Tritons Women’s Hockey Team, 2022 Canada West Region Champions – Photo by S1 Megan Sterritt/ 17 Operations Support Squadron Imaging, CFB Winnipeg

The CFB Esquimalt Tritons Women’s Hockey Team took home gold after an impressive showing at the 2023 Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Sports Women’s Hockey Canada Region West Championship held at 17 Wing in Winnipeg.

Four hockey teams in total took part, representing CFB Winnipeg, CFB Edmonton, CFB Cold Lake and CFB Esquimalt. 

The Tritons beat the team representing CFB Edmonton 11 to 1 in the finals of the tournament, which started on January 30th and wrapped up on February 3rd.  The win capped off an undefeated run for the hockey team during the competition.

The CFB Cold Lake team finished with a record of one win and three losses, with the victory coming in the round-robin competition over CFB Edmonton by a score of 6 to 4. The ladies representing 4 Wing were eliminated in the semi-finals in a close 4-3 decision by the Edmonton Garrison squad.

Esquimalt will now move on to compete in the Women’s Hockey National Championship competition, due to be held at CFB Trenton starting on March 20th. More information on the Women’s Hockey division is available on the CAF Sports official website. 

2023 CAF Women’s Hockey Canada West Regional Championship

Canadian Forces Women’s Base Teams, Edmonton and Esquimalt, compete for first place in the 2023 West Women’s Hockey Regional Finals, at the Hockey For All Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba on 03 February 2023 Photo: Corporal Christine Hatch, 17 OSS Imaging, Winnipeg

2023 CAF Women’s Hockey Canada West Regional Championship

The Edmonton Warriors, second place at the Canada West Women’s Hockey Championship, Esquimalt vs Edmonton, at the Hockey For All Center, on February 3, 2023. Photo: Sailor 1st Class Megan Sterritt, 17 Operations Support Squadron Imaging, Winnipeg.

2023 CAF Women’s Hockey Canada West Regional Championship

The Esquimalt Tritons, first place at the Canada West Women’s Hockey Championship, Esquimalt vs Edmonton, at the Hockey For All Center, on February 3, 2023. Photo: Sailor 1st Class Megan Sterritt, 17 Operations Support Squadron Imaging, Winnipeg.

2023 CAF Women’s Hockey Canada West Regional Championship

The CFB Cold Lake team at the 2023 Canada West Womens Hockey Championship opening ceremony and game, held at the Hockey For All Center, in Winnipeg MB, on 30 January, 2023 – Photo: 17 OSS Imaging, (Winnipeg)

