Feast at the Beach returns to Cold Lake on Long Weekend

Guests enjoy Feast at the Beach on September 3rd, 2022 – Photo via Feast at the Beach / Facebook

Cold Lake’s Kinosoo Beach is welcoming back a popular event this long weekend.

Feast at the Beach, presented by the Cold Lake Chamber of Commerce, returns on September 1st and 2nd. Since 2019, the event has featured performers on stage as well as a variety of food trucks and other attractions for guests.

Feast Host this year is long-time Canadian radio DJ Kid Carson. Other performers include Country Music singers Travis Dolter, Hailey Benedict and Duane Steele. A Kids Zone will also be available, featuring bouncy castles, face painting, and more.

The entertainment is free to take in. Fireworks are scheduled for Saturday evening.

More information on Feast at the Beach is on its official webpage.