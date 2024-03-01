First 2024 iteration of Canada’s Signature Arctic Sovereignty Exercise Begins

Joint Task Force members observe the northern lights during Operation NANOOK-NUNALIVUT in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut on March 15, 2023 – Photo by: Corporal Antoine Brochu, Assistant Deputy Minister (Public Affairs), Canadian Armed Forces photo

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) will be hosting Operation NANOOK-NUNALIVUT, from March 1 to 17, 2024, in and around Resolute, Nunavut and Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, to demonstrate our resolve and ability to operate in the Arctic.

Over 300 CAF members will work alongside approximately 50 armed forces members from the United States, Belgium, Germany, and France. CAF members will be conducting activities including joint long-range patrols, austere logistics, and below-ice diving, with support from local and regional partners specializing in Arctic terrain, Arctic infrastructure, and Arctic logistics support.

Op NANOOK-NUNALIVUT is a demonstration of the Government of Canada’s commitment to the Arctic and Northern Policy Framework and reinforces commitments made in Strong, Secure and Engaged. It serves to strengthen the CAF’s presence in the Arctic while also enhancing our familiarity with the region.

“Operation NANOOK-NUNALIVUT 2024 will allow us to test and demonstrate our ability to operate in the Arctic.,” says Brigadier-General J.M.Y.D. Rivière, Commander, Joint Task Force (North). “The North is a vast, harsh, and demanding environment – careful preparation and close collaboration with our Northern partners is key. Knowledge shared with those Allies and partners strengthens our collective ability to adapt and meet these challenges.”

Through the relationships built and maintained during Op NANOOK, the CAF helps to improve the military readiness of partners. This includes the delivery of training, as well as practicing techniques to ensure the CAF remains coordinated with our Allies and partners.

Op NANOOK-NUNALIVUT also serves to demonstrate the CAF’s ability to project and sustain forces in the Arctic under the harshest conditions, build in-depth local knowledge, evaluate new capabilities and equipment, and improve interoperability with our Allies and partners.

Op NANOOK-NUNALIVUT is one of four comprehensive annual activities designed to exercise the defence of Canada and to secure our northern regions, all under the name of Op NANOOK. These exercises take place from early Spring to late Summer, demonstrating the CAF’s presence and exercising Canadian sovereignty in the Arctic.