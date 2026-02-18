Frost & Float Brings Families Together for a Fun-Filled Family Day at CFB Cold Lake

4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Community Recreation hosts Frost & Float 2026 at the Col. J.J. Parr Sports Centre on February 16.

All photos by Mike Marshall / The Courier News.

Families from across the Cold Lake region gathered at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake on Monday to celebrate Family Day at Frost & Float Family Fun Day, an afternoon that delivered plenty of winter cheer.

Hosted by the 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Community Recreation team on February 16th, the free community event took place at the Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre and surrounding outdoor areas, offering a mix of snowy activities and complimentary public swimming.

Outside, families embraced the winter setting with snow painting, snow fort building, and a variety of snow toys. Inside, the pool was a popular destination throughout both public swim time blocks, giving families a chance to splash and play. A hot chocolate station added an extra cozy touch to the afternoon and a chance to warm up.

Although outdoor skating was unable to take place, the change in plans did little to dampen spirits, as families continued to enjoy everything else the event had to offer.

“Even without skating, Frost & Float was packed with winter fun,” said Morgan Thorne, 4 Wing PSP Community Recreation Coordinator. “We loved seeing such a great turnout for Public Swim, lots of outdoor activities, and some truly amazing snow paintings. Thanks to everyone who came out and made the day a snowy success.”