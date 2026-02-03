Frost & Float Family Fun Day set to bring winter fun to CFB Cold Lake this Family Day

Supplied Photo

Families in Cold Lake and the surrounding area are invited to celebrate Family Day with an afternoon of winter activities at Frost & Float Family Fun Day on Monday, February 16, at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake, which will be the featured Family Day event this year.

Hosted by the 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Community Recreation team, the free community event will run from 1:00 to 5:30 p.m. and feature a mix of outdoor play, skating, and complimentary public swimming. The event is weather-dependent, and no registration is required.

From 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., families can take part in an Outdoor Family Fun event just outside the Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre near the outdoor skating rink.

“We have a full lineup of activities for families to enjoy,” said Morgan Thorne, 4 Wing PSP Community Recreation Coordinator. “Families can take part in snow painting, build snow forts, and enjoy a variety of snow toys. Outdoor skating will also be available, and inside the facility, we’ll have a hot chocolate station to help everyone warm up between activities.”

In addition to outdoor fun, participants will have the opportunity to enjoy free public swimming during two time blocks: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“Whether families want to play in the snow, lace up their skates, or head indoors for a swim, there’s something for everyone throughout the afternoon,” Thorne said.

Frost & Float Family Fun Day is open to all members of the community.

Residents are encouraged to dress for the weather and come prepared to enjoy an afternoon of winter-themed family fun.