Get to know our Team Canada members for Invictus Games 2023

Team Canada members train for the 2023 Invictus Games – Supplied Photo

The selection of our Team Canada members was announced during their second training camp at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Winnipeg, May 15-19, as they prepare for this year’s Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023.

Team Canada’s 31-person contingent includes 11 Canadian Armed Forces members and 20 Veterans who acquired an illness or a physical or mental health injury while serving Canada. They will join more than 500 competitors from 21 countries competing in 10 adaptive sports at the Invictus Games in Germany, which will take place September 9-16.

The participation of Team Canada in the Games is led by the Canadian Armed Forces’ Soldier On program in collaboration with True Patriot Love Foundation. For all imagery of Training Camp #2, visit Soldier On Flickr and see all the great work they’ve accomplished.

“It’s an honour for us to be participants of the Invictus Games. We are happy to do this for those of us who can’t be here with us today, but also to see our personal journey as well as our teammates progress. That’s what motives us to move forward.” Captain Bernard Caissie, Team Canada Co-Captain

Participants from Team Canada will take part in all ten sports featured at the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023: archery, cycling, athletics, indoor rowing, powerlifting, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby and for the first time, table tennis.

For most ill and injured members, just making it to the games and across the finish line is the win. Team Canada does not track or tally the medal counts as a general rule. The Invictus Games are about recovery and not about high-performance sport, or medals won. The Team Canada support team continues to emphasize this to the competitors. Medals won have zero influence on success.

Meet the full team here and consult their biographies.

Good luck Team Canada, see you in September in Düsseldorf!