Global Resurgence of Measles Cases – 22 CFHSC

Due to decreased vaccination rates, there is a global resurgence of measles cases, a highly contagious yet vaccine-preventable disease. While measles more commonly affects children, adults can also become infected. Pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk for serious outcomes.

What is measles? What are the symptoms?

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease. It generally presents with fever, cough, rash, and red eyes. In some individuals it may cause serious health complications such as pneumonia, encephalitis, and death.

Am I at risk for measles?

To be considered protected from measles a person must have done ONE of the following:

Completed the full measles vaccine series; OR

Had prior measles infection (must be confirmed with a blood test).

Are Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members at higher risk for measles than other Canadians?

Vaccination reduces the risk of developing symptoms and of transmitting the disease to other susceptible individuals. Most CAF members are fully vaccinated against measles, which optimizes operational readiness by reducing the risk of infection. Those who are unvaccinated are more likely to get infected from the community or while travelling, given the increasing rates of measles infection around the world, including in Canada.

Why are measles cases increasing in Canada and around the world?

There are multiple reasons for the increasing case numbers:

Individuals are hesitant to get the measles vaccine due to misinformation circulating about vaccines; and

During the COVID-19 pandemic, some children missed their standard childhood vaccinations (including the measles vaccine) because of challenges accessing healthcare.

How can I protect my family against measles?

To protect your family, ensure that everyone has completed the measles vaccination series based on recommendations for their age group.

How can I find out if I have completed my vaccine series against measles?

If you are unsure whether you have completed a measles vaccine series (two measles vaccine doses, given at least four weeks apart), you should contact your local CAF clinic or family physician. A blood test can confirm whether you have immunity from a previous vaccine.

Where can I get vaccinated?

Regular Force members can be vaccinated at 22 CF H Svcs C – Community Health. Reserve Force members should contact their primary care provider or a local public health clinic. Public Service employees should contact their family physician.

How can I protect myself against vaccine misinformation?

Always rely on trusted sources for health information:

Trust your primary care provider: they know vaccines, the benefits they provide, and the side effects that are sometimes associated with their use.

Rely on information from local, provincial, territorial, or federal public health departments, or from well-respected professional medical bodies such as the Canadian National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

The CAF has experts on vaccines, with information found at the Force Health Protection Index.