Governor General Mary Simon Visits Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake, Honours RCAF Centennial

The Governor General of Canada inspects members from 4 Wing at CFB Cold Lake during her visit on October 25th – All photos by Mike Marshall/The Courier News

On Friday, October 25th, Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake had the honour of welcoming Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, and her husband, Whit Fraser, for an official visit. The couple arrived on base and were warmly greeted by 4 Wing Commander, Colonel Mark Hickey, and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer Dipen Mistry.

In a brief ceremony, members of 4 Wing and the 4 Wing Band were on hand to also welcome her. This visit coincided with the ongoing celebrations of the RCAF’s centennial, providing a fitting occasion for the Governor General, Canada’s Commander-in-Chief, to engage with servicemembers at CFB Cold Lake.

Following the ceremony, the Governor General and Fraser visited 410 Tactical Fighter Operational Training Squadron (410 TFOTS), where they were able to meet RCAF pilots and discuss the squadron’s role in training Canada’s next generation of fighter pilots. As a highlight of the visit, Her Excellency climbed into the cockpit of a CF-18 Hornet, experiencing the setting from which Canadian pilots fly their missions.

In a statement released by the Governor General’s office, Her Excellency’s visit to Alberta is described as centering around themes of reconciliation, diversity and inclusion, digital respect, and mental health. It adds that “As commander-in-chief of Canada, the Governor General will begin her regional visit in Cold Lake, Alberta, by highlighting the centennial anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) with members at 4 Wing Cold Lake. During the visit, Her Excellency will also meet with provincial officials, including the Lieutenant Governor, the Premier, and Indigenous leaders.”

The Governor General’s time in Alberta extended beyond Cold Lake, with additional stops in Jasper and Edmonton. In Jasper, she met with residents and children, offering support and solidarity following the recent wildfire that devastated parts of the community this summer. Later, in Edmonton, she presided over an investiture ceremony, welcoming seven outstanding Albertans into the Order of Canada, one of the country’s highest civilian honors, recognizing exceptional achievement, dedication to the community, and service to the nation.

Appointed in 2021, Mary Simon is Canada’s 30th Governor General and the first Inuk to hold this role, bringing a unique perspective shaped by decades of advocacy for Indigenous rights, education, and Arctic sovereignty.