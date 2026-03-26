Hop Into Spring is coming to Mackenzie Arts & Community Centre this Saturday

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Families in Cold Lake are invited to shake off the winter blues and welcome the new season at a special spring-themed event happening this weekend.

The 4 Wing Community Recreation team, part of 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP), is hosting Hop Into Spring, a free, family-oriented open play event on Saturday, March 28, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Mackenzie Arts & Community Centre (MACC). Designed to bring the community together, the event offers a festive morning packed with activities for children and families alike.

“Hop Into Spring is more than a regular Open Play; it’s a free, family-oriented event created to celebrate the arrival of spring with our community,” said Vania Vizcarra, Community Recreation Supervisor with 4 Wing PSP.

Unlike standard open play sessions, which typically require a drop-in fee, this event is completely free and features a variety of Easter-themed activities designed to be enjoyed together as a family.

Attendees can look forward to crafts, games, a cozy open play area, and popular activities like glitter tattoos, a consistent favourite at PSP events.

The event is made possible with support from Enbridge Inc., whose contribution helps elevate the experience for attendees.

“We’re also grateful for the support of Enbridge, whose sponsorship helps us enhance the experience and add a little extra sparkle to the day for families attending,” she said.