House of Commons Recognizes Naval Reserve Centennial

January 31st marks the Naval Reserve Centennial, marking 100 years of service to Canada – Photo via the Royal Canadian Navy / Facebook

The House of Commons recognized the Naval Reserve Centennial on Tuesday, marking 100 years of service to Canada.

On January 31, 1923, the Government of Canada authorized the organization of the Royal Canadian Navy Volunteer Reserve, paving the way for today’s modern Naval Reserve.

For 100 years, the Naval Reserve has played a critical role in Canada’s safety and security. Working part or full-time with the support of their employers or academic institutions, Naval Reservists provide critical augmentation and surge capability to the Royal Canadian Navy and the Canadian Armed Forces in support of operations at home and around the world.

“The story of the Naval Reserve is one of courage and sacrifice that has shaped our nation’s military history and heritage,” says Commodore Patrick. J. Montgomery, Commander of the Naval Reserve. “As we celebrate our first hundred years, we recognize today’s Naval Reservists, whose dedication and professionalism are keeping the traditions of the past alive.”

Today the Naval Reserve is present across Canada from Victoria, British Columbia, to St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. Currently, 4,100 members serve in 24 Naval Reserve Divisions across the country and are coordinated by the Naval Reserve Headquarters located in Quebec City.