Improvements to Compensation and Benefits for the Canadian Armed Forces

The Government of Canada has announced improvements to compensation and benefits for Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members. These initiatives will be rolled out over the next 12 months.

Military Factor Adjustment

CAF members will see a significant, pensionable pay raise retroactive to April 1, 2025. This raise is a result of the modernization of the Military Factor, a percentage added to the base salaries of CAF members. The Military Factor is designed to appropriately compensate CAF members for the unique and demanding nature of military service. It accounts for the personal limitations and liabilities they accept, such as reduced personal freedoms under the Code of Service Discipline; frequent and often unpredictable separation from family due to operations, deployments, and training; and the financial uncertainty of geographic postings. It also reflects the expectation of 24/7 availability and enduring physical and mental rigours of service to keep Canadians safe.

The Military Factor adjustment will represent the following increase to the total pay of CAF members, for the Regular Force and Reserve Force, including the Canadian Rangers and Cadet Organizations Administration and Training Service:

Rank of Sailor/Private/Aviator, Pay Increment 1 – 20% Regular Force, 13% Reserve Force

Rank of Sailor/Private/Aviator, Pay Increment 2 to Commander/Lieutenant-Colonel – 13% Regular and Reserve Force

Rank of Captain(Navy)/Colonel and above – 8% Regular and Reserve Force

For example, the starting salary for a Private, Pay Increment 1 (Regular Force) will increase from $3,614 a month ($43,368 yearly) to $4,337 a month ($52,044 yearly).

Military Service Pay

A new annual, pensionable compensation measure will also be implemented, paid as a lump sum, based on years of service and tied to enrolment date.

Details (Regular Force/Reserve Force)

5-10 years $2,000/$400

11-15 years $3,500/$700

16-20 years $5,000/$1,000

21+ years $6,000/$1,200

Recruitment Allowance for Stressed Occupations

While the CAF met its overall recruiting goal in the last fiscal year, it continues to face a critical shortage of personnel in occupations essential to operational readiness and capability. The CAF will ensure it brings the right people into those occupations that are deemed critical by offering allowances upon entry and at key points early in their career. Members will receive $10,000 upon completion of basic training, $20,000 once qualified in trade, and $20,000 upon completion of the first contract, when signing on for another period of service.

Instructors Allowance

While the CAF has made many improvements to the recruiting process, and is already seeing results, training is more important than ever. Attracting and retaining skilled instructors and fully staffing training establishments is a strategic investment in Canada’s defence capabilities. The CAF will be introducing an allowance for instructors and training support staff at certain recruit and entry-level training establishments, to recognize the demanding work of those who must train new members up to their trade basic qualifications. CAF training not only teaches the military skills common to all occupations, it develops the mental and physical resiliency necessary to excel in the diverse and challenging environments that CAF members face in service to Canada.

All members posted to a designated training school will receive $300/month. Instructors at Canadian Forces Leadership and Recruit School will receive an additional $35/day they instruct up to $12,000/year, while instructors at other establishments will receive an additional $20/day they instruct up to $8,400/year.

Changes to Environmental Allowances

Given the increased need to maintain a ready force for both domestic and international deployments, the CAF will be making changes to environmental allowances, such as Land Duty Allowance, for field operations; and Sea Duty and Submarine Duty Allowance, for operations aboard ship. The current monthly allowance, prorated for the number of years in the environment, will transition back to a daily flat rate of $100/day, and will be received when the member is actually at sea or in the field. These benefits exist to compensate CAF members whose duties expose them to adverse conditions not always experienced by others, even in the military.

Allowances for Domestic Operations and Arctic

Defending Canada is the CAF’s top priority, with two main lines of effort. The first is to defend Canada’s sovereignty. The second is to assist civilian authorities in natural disaster response, search and rescue, pandemic response, and other domestic emergencies. The CAF is introducing allowances for Domestic Operations and Arctic, where members directly aid Canadians by providing disaster relief or in defending Canada’s sovereignty in the North. In addition to any environmental allowances being received, members will receive $45/day when deployed on a named domestic operation (e.g. Op LENTUS), and an additional percentage of their land duty (50%) or sea duty (25%) allowance when deployed in the Arctic.

Posting Frequency Allowance

When a CAF Regular Force member is posted, or required to relocate, a range of benefits is available to support the member and their family throughout the experience. These benefits are designed to reduce the financial burden of frequently moving. As part of this announcement, the posting allowance will follow a more equitable scheme based on the number of moves, instead of a member’s pay scale.

The current allowance of a month’s pay, or ½ month’s pay for a single member or Imposed Restriction (IR) move (see below), will be replaced with $13,500 for each of the first three moves, $20,050 for moves 4-6, and $27,000 after that. This applies to single members as well, although those on IR will continue to receive half of the new allowance, given the other IR benefits being provided.

Imposed Restriction Enhancements

When a CAF Regular Force member is posted to a new location and cannot be accompanied by their family, they may apply for Imposed Restriction (IR) status. Under IR status, members may be eligible to receive certain benefits to help offset the additional costs associated with living apart and maintaining a second household. As part of this announcement, the CAF will make improvements to IR benefits. Specifically, a member will now receive a food allowance of approximately $7,000/year, a transportation allowance of $4,200/year, and an incidentals allowance of $2,400/year.

Overall, the implementation of this new compensation and benefits package represents an approximately 20% increase of the current CAF Compensation and Benefits envelope. Of the total, around 13% will be dedicated to the Military Factor adjustment and the new Military Service Pay. The remaining 7% will be dedicated to the other initiatives.