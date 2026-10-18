Incident at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright

File Photo

A fire ignited within the training area of Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Wainwright, Alberta, at approximately 4:00 p.m. (local time) on October 17, 2026. The fire spread rapidly beyond the boundaries of the training area, while military and civilian emergency services responded quickly to control that fire and to support those affected by this tragic event.

It is with profound sadness that the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) confirms the incident resulted in fatalities and injuries. As emergency responders continue their work and the situation continues to evolve, the full extent of the impact remains under assessment. Our immediate priority is supporting those affected and notifying next of kin. We will not confirm casualty or injury details until that process is complete.

The CAF is working closely with emergency services, local authorities, and other partners to support response efforts. The safety and security of CAF personnel, their families, and members of the surrounding community remain the highest priority. The Canadian Armed Forces will provide additional information as it becomes available.