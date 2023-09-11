Join CANEX in Commemorating National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Shirt Designed by Indigenous Artist Chantelle Trainor-Matties – Supplied Photo

As we come together to recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30, CANEX and Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFMWS) are proud to announce their support for this important day with their limited-edition orange t-shirts. Designed by Indigenous artist Chantelle Trainor-Matties, the artwork symbolizes protection, support, and love – values that reflect the spirit of this day.

Orange Shirt Day is an Indigenous-led grassroots commemorative day intended to raise awareness of the individual, family and community inter-generational impacts of residential schools, and to promote the concept of “Every Child Matters”. The orange shirt is a symbol of the stripping away of culture, freedom and self-esteem experienced by Indigenous children over generations. As of 2021, Orange Shirt Day has taken on the moniker of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

In partnership with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR), CANEX will be donating 100% of the proceeds from the sale of the shirts back to the NCTR. The Centre is dedicated to preserving the history and legacy of the Indian residential school system in Canada, ensuring that the experiences of survivors and their families are never forgotten.

We invite all Defence Team members to show their support for this day by purchasing one of these special t-shirts. Not only will you be helping to raise awareness and support for important causes, but you will also be showing your commitment to building a better and more compassionate future for all Canadians. In addition to simply wearing the orange shirt, Defence Team members are encouraged to learn more about the history of residential schools and their assimilation practices.

We are proud to be a part of this important initiative and grateful to Chantelle Trainor-Matties for her incredible design. We hope that you will join us in commemorating National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and helping to make a positive impact in our communities.

Purchase your orange t-shirt at your local CANEX while quantities last!