Local Air Cadet learns about aviation

Flight Sergeant Addison Champagne of 664 Cold Lake, Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron, in Cold Lake, Alta., at the controls of a flight simulator at Cold Lake Cadet Training Centre on August 16, 2022 – Photo by Flight Sergeant Georgios Koutsopoulos, Cadet Correspondent, Cold Lake Cadet Training Centre

Flight Sergeant Addison Champagne joined other cadets for the four-week Advanced Aviation Course at Cold Lake Cadet Training Centre. The Advanced Aviation Course provides cadets with the skills and subject matter knowledge required to be an instructor and team leader for aviation activities. During the course, cadets learn instructional techniques, aviation communication and meteorology.

“The cadets that I got to meet here, being other like-minded individuals, made learning about aviation so much more fun,” Champagne said.

Champagne joined 664 Cold Lake, Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron, four years ago because he was interested in aviation and he was certain being a cadet would help him achieve his goal of becoming a pilot. In addition to learning about aviation, he also enjoys shooting the air rifle on a range and sports.

“Cadets is very fun and gives you unique experiences. If you want to join because you have an interest in aviation or because you want to meet new people, I would highly recommend it!” said Champagne.

Attending summer training is one of many activities available to youth at local, regional, and national levels in the Canadian Cadet Program year-round. The Canadian Cadet Program is open to all youth between the ages of 12-18 years old and develops confident, self-sufficient leaders who form lasting friendships and are engaged in their communities. Air Cadets also learn about aviation technologies, air crew survival, and how to fly.

Adults are also needed to help train, administer and supervise the local youth involved in the Canadian Cadet Program. Becoming part of the Canadian Cadet Program is easier than you may think, it’s a lot of fun, and the skills you learn are likely transferable to your regular employment. No previous military or cadet experience is needed.

Contact 664 Cold Lake, Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron, at 780-815-1664 or email 664air@cadets.gc.ca to join the fun and learning. Training starts locally in September.