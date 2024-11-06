Making a mark in memory of Hong Kong veterans

Hong Kong Veterans Commemorative Association volunteer Derrill Henderson points to the “HK” marker being added to gravestones across Canada, including that of John Levitt, a member of 1st Battalion, The Royal Rifles of Canada Canadian Active Service Force (CASF); in Trenholm, Quebec – Submitted

As Remembrance Day approaches, Canadians prepare to honour those who served, including the often-overlooked heroes of the Second World War Battle of Hong Kong. The journey of ‘C’ Force began October 27, 1941, when troops boarded the AWATEA and the PRINCE ROBERT, travelling through Canada to Hong Kong with brief stops in Honolulu and Manila. They arrived November 16 but, unfortunately, essential equipment meant for ‘C’ Force was rerouted to Manila and never reached them.

In December, around 2,000 Canadian troops engaged in fierce combat against the Imperial Japanese Army. ‘C’ Force included soldiers from the 1st Battalion Royal Rifles of Canada, with approximately 40 men from Nova Scotia. After 17 days of intense fighting, many Canadians were taken as prisoners of war or killed.

Derrill Henderson is a passionate advocate for Hong Kong veterans, driven by his family’s military history. His father, Corporal Stewart Henderson, was a POW during the Korean War and rarely spoke of his experiences, motivating Derrill to honour the sacrifices of veterans.

Since the mid-1990s, Derrill has played a crucial role in transitioning leadership from the Hong Kong Veterans Association (HKVA) to the Hong Kong Veterans Commemorative Association (HKVCA), empowering veterans’ children to take charge. This shift not only continues to recognize the bravery of these individuals but also brings fresh perspectives to the association’s mission. Through Derrill’s efforts, many veterans’ gravestones have been located and marked, ensuring their stories endure on the HKVCA website. He has compiled detailed accounts of each veteran’s experiences, including recorded messages from POW camps, preserving their voices for future generations.

One veteran who particularly inspired Derrill is Philip Doddridge from New Richmond, Quebec. Doddridge joined the army in July 1940 and served with “D” Company of the Royal Rifles of Canada. On Christmas Day 1941, only 45 of the original 120 men in his unit remained. After enduring four years in various POW camps, Doddridge was liberated and went on to dedicate his life to education. He was the last national president of the HKVA before its transition to the HKVCA. Derrill aims to fulfill Doddridge’s vision of marking every veteran’s grave with an HK grave marker.

The process of identifying and marking graves is a labour of love for Derrill and his team, relying on support and information from families and local communities. They often make surprising discoveries, such as finding the gravestone of another Hong Kong veteran while searching for a different individual.

Since HK markers were first proposed in 1998, approximately 250 gravestones have been marked, although interest waned over the years. Recently, demand surged, prompting Derrill to order more markers. Once he receives permission from relatives or cemetery officials, he applies the markers and cleans the gravestones to enhance their appearance.

In Nova Scotia, several gravestones honour veterans with HK markers. Stephen Kerr is buried in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery in Windsor. Ralph Hercules Buchanan, captured December 30, 1941, rests in Wildwood Cemetery in East Green Harbour. Hormidas Joseph Fredette, who passed away in 2023 at the age of 106, was captured the same day as Buchanan and is buried in Kentville’s Holy Cross Cemetery. His gravestone is awaiting updates and currently does not display the HK marker.

For those interested in helping or learning more, visit hkvca.ca for valuable resources, including a searchable database of Hong Kong veterans.