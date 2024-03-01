Message from the Women in STEM Coalition

Stock Photo

Since 2018, the Women in STEM Coalition has had as its aim, to teach, empower, and develop leadership skills among women within the STEM fields in DND. We aim to do this through coaching, mentoring, and connecting women across DND and beyond. As we begin 2024, we have some exciting news to share with you.

Since our coaching journey began in 2021, the Women in STEM Coaching Coalition has been a beacon of support and empowerment. Our initiative, which offers complementary coaching from dedicated volunteer coaches, has seen remarkable growth and interest. This success, however, has also brought to light a challenge: the overwhelming demand for coaching now exceeds our current capacity.

In response to this, and with the launch of the CPCC-DTCP coaching coalition, we are thrilled to announce a significant development. We have entered into a partnering agreement to integrate our coalition with the new CPCC-DTCP initiative. This collaboration will expand our pool of coaches, enhancing our ability to provide valuable coaching services. We want to assure everyone that this change will not affect those currently engaged in coaching sessions, as you will continue to receive the excellent support you have come to expect. More detailed information about the new coalition and its operations will be forthcoming from CPCC-DTCP. We anticipate that the coaching sessions under this new structure will commence in Q1 of FY 24/25.

This partnership with CPCC-DTCP will not only allow us to scale our coaching support but will also enable the Women in STEM Coalition to shift focus this year to building and strengthening the mentorship opportunities for Women in STEM with our aim this year to develop a mentoring network specifically focused on Women in STEM within DND/CAF, and to bring you more networking events and opportunities to connect.

Additionally, we are excited to announce a key leadership change within our team. Seana Routledge will be stepping up to take over the leadership role for the Women in STEM Coalition. Seana’s expertise and dedication make her an excellent choice to guide our coalition forward. Sophie is no going far and will continue to actively support our cause as the Women in STEM champion. We also want to take a moment to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Anny Metivier for her outstanding leadership and contributions and we wish her the very best in her future endeavors.

As we embark on this new chapter, we are excited about the continued support and enhanced opportunities for growth and learning we will bring this year to our vibrant Women in STEM community.

For more information on the Women in STEM Coalition, you can visit our Sharepoint site: Women in STEM Coalition (sharepoint.com) If you would like to get involved in the Women in STEM Coalition, or if you have ideas for initiatives or events you would like to share with the team, we encourage you to send us an email at: p-otg.womeninstem@intern.mil.ca. We look forward to connecting with you!