MFRCS hands out over 200 wreaths, 700 dinners for holidays

Guests dine at the 4 Wing Military Family Resource Society (MFRCS) Home for the Holidays supper on December 15th – All Photos by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

The 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Society (MFRCS) recently brought some holiday cheer to members of 4 Wing.

On December 8th, the group handed out over 200 Christmas wreaths in drive-thru fashion at the Military Family Resource Centre parking lot. The MFRCS also hosted a pair of Home for the Holidays suppers, with drive-thru dinners handed out on December 14th and a sit-down supper on December 15th.

“We gave out 248 wreaths to Military and Veteran families,” explains 4 Wing MFRCS Fund Development Manager Judith Chance. “I believe this is the 5th year we’ve hosted an event like that. One year we did give out Poinsettias.”

“510 people registered for the drive-through dinner, and 210 registered for the sit-down supper. Both nights it was the traditional Christmas Dinner with turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, creamy dill perogies, salads, hot vegetables, and a variety of desserts!”

“A huge thank-you goes out to our partners Cenovus Energy, Canadian Natural, and the 4 Wing Chaplains for help with these events” says Chance.

More information on the 4 Wing MFRCS and the programs they’ll offer in the new year can be found inside their 2023 Program Guide.