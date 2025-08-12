New Military Family Dependant Card Coming to CFB Cold Lake

Supplied Photo

Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake is introducing a new way for military families to access 4 Wing’s Restricted Areas. Starting this fall, the Military Family Dependant Card (MFDC) will be available to spouses and dependants of Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members and Department of National Defence (DND) employees who live and work in the Cold Lake area.

This new card is part of an effort to improve base security by providing a more controlled and reliable form of identification for those who need access to restricted parts of the Wing. As a result, beginning September 1, 2025, the CF One Card will no longer be accepted for access to these areas.

The MFDC is available to spouses and immediate dependants aged 16 or older. To get the card, CAF members or DND employees must first book an appointment with the Identification Section by calling x690-8172 or x690-7088, and they must accompany their spouse or dependant to the appointment.

For CAF members, you’ll need to bring photo ID for yourself and your spouse or dependant, along with a printed copy of your MPRR that lists your family member.

DND employees must bring photo ID showing their home address for both themselves and their spouse or dependant, as well as a document addressed to their family member—like a utility bill or bank statement—showing the same address.

The introduction of the MFDC is an important step in keeping the Wing secure, while ensuring military families can continue to access the areas they need. If you or your family members require access to 4 Wing’s Restricted Areas, make sure to book your appointment and apply for the new MFDC before the September 1 deadline.