New services at your local Transition Centre

Supplied Photo

Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Transition Group is introducing the Military-Civilian Transition (MCT) process to reinvigorate transition and ensure CAF members leaving the military have personalized coaching and access to the tools and resources necessary to complete a smooth transition to civilian life. The MCT process also presents retention strategies for those individuals unaware of alternate career options within the CAF who may believe a release from the CAF is their only option.

At 28 local Transition Centres (TC), the Transition Services team is rolling out the MCT capability in collaboration with a release renewal process for Regular Force members. About 75% of TCs across the country have been implemented and are now offering the integrated MCT and release services, with the remaining TCs to be implemented by March 2024. The transition services for the Reserve Force remain under development and will be communicated at a future time.

What services are available?

At your local TC, Transition Advisors will help members to build their unique transition plans and guide them and their loved ones to the right resources. This new process is based on a client-centric approach of service delivery that offers a personalized and flexible path to transition. A Transition Advisor will provide both in-person and virtual services to members and will support and guide them on accessing services available to them based upon the seven domains of transition well-being, which include finances, housing, health, sense of purpose, life skills preparedness, family integration, and community supports. They will work in collaboration with Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC), Military Family Services (MFS) and other key stakeholders to make transition to life after service as seamless as possible for members and their families.

What are the steps that will be followed during my transition?

The MCT process consists of five steps that will assist members with:

Making informed decisions about whether to transition or remain in the CAF;

Understanding areas of personal greatest need and support required;

Developing a transition plan;

Connecting with services and resources as the transition plan is executed; and

Ensuring that members have access to a support continuum after their date of release as they integrate into the civilian world.

When should I start looking to access the services?

It’s never too early to get informed about life after service in the CAF, so that you are well-prepared for when the time comes. If you are considering transitioning from the CAF, it is recommended that you contact your local TC sooner rather than later. Meeting with a Transition Advisor at least six months prior to your release date will ensure as smooth a process as possible.

For more information, you can consult My Transition Guide or download the My Transition Services mobile app.