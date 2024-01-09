New Year Message from CAF Surgeon General BGen Malcolm

Brigadier-General Scott Malcolm, CAF Surgeon General – Supplied Photo

As we begin 2024, I would like to take the opportunity to wish our Defence Team a happy and healthy New Year. I hope you had the opportunity to spend quality time with those you love and took time to relax and recharge over the holiday season. For those who were on duty or continued work during the break-thank you on behalf of the CAF, and Canadians. Your efforts do not go unnoticed.

As I begin my new role as CAF Surgeon General, I would like to begin by thanking MGen Marc Bilodeau. During his time as Surgeon General, he guided Canadian Forces Health Services (CFHS) and provided expert medical advice through the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the organization being awarded the CAF Unit Commendation from the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). He was also instrumental in nurturing collaborative international partnerships in the midst of an ever-changing global geopolitical landscape. Finally, along with his team, he contributed to the credibility of CFHS through sound decision making and governance, securing additional resources to support the CAF mission. His continued contributions to CFHS will ensure growth for years to come.

I’m excited to begin this new journey as CAF Surgeon General. I know that the path ahead will have its challenges, but I’m certain that with the determination and expertise of our CFHS members, we will be able to tackle anything that comes our way.

As we begin 2024, I’d like to highlight that there will be additional important staff changes within our headquarters in January. Once complete, a realistic set of priorities based on the collective requirements (tactical, operational and strategic) will be communicated, setting a clear course for 2024 and beyond.

Lastly, I want to take a moment to highlight the importance of taking care of our physical and mental health this winter. COVID-19 and respiratory viruses continue to circulate and pose a serious threat to those who are immune-compromised. Stay home if you’re sick and continue to follow public-health measures like hand-washing and masking. I encourage you to make your mental and physical health a priority. That includes getting enough sleep, nutritious food, and exercise this winter. If you are struggling, the CAF has a variety of mental health resources available to help you through the Canadian Forces Member Assistance Program: Military Mental Health. You’re not alone. – Canada.ca. Defence Team public servant personnel, I encourage you to use the Employee Assistance Program: Defence Employee Assistance Program – Canada.ca. Please reach out and get the help you need.

Let’s start 2024 off on a strong note. As I said during the Change of Appointment, I want to round the next corner with all of you because just beyond it are some amazing opportunities! Sanitas!

Brigadier-General Scott Malcolm

CAF Surgeon General