NLPS looking for feedback on 2023-2024 calendar

Art Smith Aviation Academy at CFB Cold Lake – File Photo

Parents with students at Art Smith Aviation Academy (ASAA) once again have the opportunity to give feedback on what the school calendar starting next fall may look like.

Northern Lights Public Schools (NLPS) has released a draft 2023-2024 school calendar that was approved in principle by the Board of Trustees back on May 20th, 2022.

“The calendar includes 192 operational days and 178 instructional days, which is the same as the current 2022-2023 calendar. There are a total of five professional development days for staff, including the division’s annual Ignite conference,” says the school board on its website.

“Previous feedback from stakeholders has indicated support for Family Fridays and a preference to avoid early dismissal days. There are a total of five Family Fridays, with no school for students or staff, included in the draft calendar and no early dismissal days. The 2023-2024 draft school calendar includes a two-week break at Christmas and a spring break that coincides with Easter.”

Online feedback is now being accepted on the proposed calendar until January 18th. That feedback will factor into the school board’s decision when they finalize the calendar later this month.