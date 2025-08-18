Oktoberfest Returns to CFB Cold Lake with Food, Music, and Family Fun

File Photo

Lederhosen? Check. Dirndls? Check. A big appetite for German food? Double check! The 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Oktoberfest is back on Saturday, October 4th – and it’s bringing an evening of Bavarian-style fun the whole family can enjoy under the event tent outside Club 41.

A Fest That Won’t Break the Bank

Tickets are just $40 for Defence Team members and $50 for community members, available now at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre Welcome Desk. Every ticket includes a keepsake Oktoberfest stein, your first drink on the house, and access to a full evening of music, activities, and mouthwatering food. Beer fans and non-alcohol drinkers alike will find plenty to enjoy – and if you want to take a bit of Oktoberfest home, growlers will be available for purchase at the bar.

A Taste of Bavaria

Bring your appetite, because the buffet—crafted by Master Caterers—is loaded with authentic German favourites: Bratwurst, Schnitzel, Spaetzle, Sauerkraut, German Potato Salad, and more. The event is also serving up traditional pretzels and delicious strudel for dessert, compliments of Sobey’s Cold Lake!

Live Music and Lively Vibes

The night kicks off with the 4 Wing Band before the Sound Flight Dance Band from Calgary takes over, filling the tent with authentic German music perfect for dancing.

More Than Just Music and Food

Want to add a little thrill to the evening? Local company Axes and Apples will be there with axe-throwing fun for guests looking to test their aim.

With great food, lively entertainment, and activities for all ages, this year’s Oktoberfest is set to be one of the highlights of the fall season at 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake. Tickets are available now at the front desk of the Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre!

4 Wing PSP wishes to thank BMO, City of Cold Lake, HOT 101.3, and Boom 95.3, and Sobey’s Cold Lake for their generous support in making the event possible.