November 3, 2022

Pancake Breakfast raises money for the United Way

by | Nov 3, 2022 | Featured News, Local News

Canadian Armed Forces members enjoy a pancake breakfast for a good cause held at the All-Ranks Kitchen at 4 Wing on October 28th – Photo by Mike Marshall/ The Courier News

Canadian Armed Forces members at 4 Wing enjoyed a breakfast at the All-Ranks Kitchen on October 28th, while also helping out a charity in need.

The breakfast, hosted on behalf of the 4 Wing Charity Campaign and the Government of Canada Workplace Charity Campaign (GCWCC), saw members enjoy pancakes, bacon, and coffee or juice to start the day for $5, with the proceeds going towards helping the United Way.

“We had a total of 150 people join us for breakfast,” said 4 Wing Wing Personnel Selection Officer (WPSO) SLt Jeremi Pinsonneault. “The breakfast raised a total of $210 for the United Way.”

The United Way is a non-profit that supports a variety of community initiatives, including fighting poverty, helping school-aged children, and supporting communities.

The GCWCC sees federal employees and retirees raising money for a number of charities across Canada. This year’s campaign began back on September 15th and is due to wrap up on December 31st.

“I’d like to thank all of the volunteers who came out to help,” added Pinsonneault. ” And, of course, everyone who ate for a good cause!”

Pancake Breakfast

CAF Members enjoy a pancake breakfast on October 28th at the All-Ranks Kitchen at 4 Wing

Pancake Breakfast

Volunteers serve up another happy customer

Pancake Breakfast

The breakfast cost $5, with proceeds going towards the United Way

Pancake Breakfast

4 Wing Deputy Wing Commander LCol Alain Gagnon stops to chat at the charity pancake breakfast

