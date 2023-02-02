Participants brave chilly weather for Winter Walk Day at 4 Wing

Walkers at 4 Wing enjoy Winter Walk Day on February 1st – All photos by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

Chilly weather didn’t dampen the spirits of some walkers braving the cold at 4 Wing! A group of walkers took off from the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre on February 1st for a stroll around the neighbourhood at a frosty -18 degrees to take part in Winter Walk Day.

The event was put on by the 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Health Promotion group. Winter Walk Day is an Alberta Government initiative that helps to encourage people to get outdoors and be active during the chilly winter months. Organizers of the event say more than 800 organizations and 100,000 Albertans took part in the day last year.

The walkers were able to stay warm thanks to hot coffee and tea in the lobby of the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre provided by CANEX!