Photo Gallery: 2023 1 AMS Strawberry Cup

Lieutenant-Colonel John-Alec Bossence, 1 Air Maintenance Squadron (1 AMS) Commanding Officer (Center Left) Honourary Colonel Greg Hamel, and Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) Derek Rogers, 1 AMS Squadron CWO (Center Right) pose for a photo with a member of each team as they drop the puck during the 1 AMS Strawberry Cup on November 23, 2023 at JJ Parr ice rink, Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo: Cpl Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery technician

Junior and Senior Non-Commissioned members of 1 Air Maintenance Squadron (1AMS) once again took to the ice for the annual Strawberry Cup.

The festivities were held inside the Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre on November 23rd. The Strawberry Cup is named for Corporal Michael “Strawberry” Nijeboer, a member of 1 AMS who was killed in a car accident in January 2008, at the age of 23. It has been held annually since.

The Junior members team took home the win this year, with a final score of 7 to 5.