December 12, 2023
Subscribe to Newsletter
Submit an Article
The Courier
BREAKING NEWS:
Photo Gallery: 2023 1 AMS Strawberry CupCultivate and Craft Holiday Market offers unique shopping at CFB Cold LakeMinister Blair announces establishment of Canadian Military Colleges Review Board4 Wing Pipes and Drums – Join a Unique Part of Cold Lake and the LakelandDepartment of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces address the Statistics Canada 2022 Survey on Sexual Misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces

Photo Gallery: 2023 1 AMS Strawberry Cup

by | Dec 12, 2023 | Featured News, Local News

Lieutenant-Colonel John-Alec Bossence, 1 Air Maintenance Squadron (1 AMS) Commanding Officer (Center Left) Honourary Colonel Greg Hamel, and Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) Derek Rogers, 1 AMS Squadron CWO (Center Right) pose for a photo with a member of each team as they drop the puck during the 1 AMS Strawberry Cup on November 23, 2023 at JJ Parr ice rink, Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo: Cpl Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery technician

Junior and Senior Non-Commissioned members of 1 Air Maintenance Squadron (1AMS) once again took to the ice for the annual Strawberry Cup.

The festivities were held inside the Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre on November 23rd. The Strawberry Cup is named for Corporal Michael “Strawberry” Nijeboer, a member of 1 AMS who was killed in a car accident in January 2008, at the age of 23. It has been held annually since.

The Junior members team took home the win this year, with a final score of 7 to 5.

1 AMS Strawberry Cup

Members of 4 Wing Cold Lake participate in the 1 Air Maintenance Squadron Strawberry Cup on November 23, 2023 at JJ Parr ice rink, Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo: Cpl Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery technician

1 AMS Strawberry Cup

Members of 4 Wing Cold Lake participate in the 1 Air Maintenance Squadron Strawberry Cup on November 23, 2023 at JJ Parr ice rink, Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo: Cpl Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery technician

1 AMS Strawberry Cup

Master Corporal Scott Stevenson addresses the crowd as part of the opening ceremony during the 1 Air Maintenance Squadron Strawberry Cup on November 23, 2023 at JJ Parr ice rink, Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo: Cpl Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery technician

1 AMS Strawberry Cup

Corporal Michael Duquette (Left) addresses the crowd as part of the opening ceremony during the 1 Air Maintenance Squadron Strawberry Cup on November 23, 2023 at JJ Parr ice rink, Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo: Cpl Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery technician

1 AMS Strawberry Cup

1 Air Maintenance Squadron (1 AMS) Honourary Colonel Greg Hamel (Left), Master Corporal Scott Stevenson (Center Left) Lieutenant-Colonel John-Alec Bossence, 1 AMS Commanding Officer (Center Right), and Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) Derek Rogers, 1 AMS Squadron CWO (Right), pose with their gifted ceremonial pucks during the 1 AMS Strawberry Cup on November 23, 2023 at JJ Parr ice rink, Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo: Cpl Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery technician

1 AMS Strawberry Cup

Lieutenant-Colonel John-Alec Bossense, 1 Air Maintenance Squadron Commanding Officer, addresses the crowd as part of the opening ceremony during the 1 AMS Strawberry Cup on November 23, 2023 at JJ Parr ice rink, Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo: Cpl Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery technician

1 AMS Strawberry Cup

Lieutenant-Colonel John-Alec Bossence, 1 Air Maintenance Squadron (1 AMS) Commanding Officer (Center Left) Honourary Colonel Greg Hamel, and Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) Derek Rogers, 1 AMS Squadron CWO (Center Right) pose for a photo with a member of each team as they drop the puck during the 1 AMS Strawberry Cup on November 23, 2023 at JJ Parr ice rink, Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo: Cpl Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery technician

1 AMS Strawberry Cup

Members of the Cold Lake Band perform O’Canada during the 1 AMS Strawberry Cup on November 23, 2023 at JJ Parr ice rink, Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo: Cpl Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery technician

1 AMS Strawberry Cup

Members of 4 Wing Cold Lake participate in the 1 Air Maintenance Squadron Strawberry Cup on November 23, 2023 at JJ Parr ice rink, Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo: Cpl Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery technician

1 AMS Strawberry Cup

A group photo of Avionics Support Office members, the winners of the chilli cook off during the 1 AMS Strawberry Cup on November 23, 2023 at JJ Parr ice rink, Cold Lake, Alberta. From left to right: Sergeant Chad Smith, Corporal (Cpl) Ty Bechard, Chief Warrant Officer Derek Rogers, Cpl Michael Duquette, Honourary Colonel Greg Hamel, Lieutenant Colonel John-Alec Bossence, Cpl Alan Squires, and Master Corporal Scott Stevenson Missing member: Cpl Jake Marshall Photo: Cpl Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery technician

1 AMS Strawberry Cup

Members of 4 Wing Cold Lake participate in the 1 Air Maintenance Squadron Strawberry Cup on November 23, 2023 at JJ Parr ice rink, Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo: Cpl Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery technician

1 AMS Strawberry Cup

Members of 4 Wing Cold Lake participate in the 1 Air Maintenance Squadron Strawberry Cup on November 23, 2023 at JJ Parr ice rink, Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo: Cpl Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery technician

1 AMS Strawberry Cup

Members of 4 Wing Cold Lake participate in the 1 Air Maintenance Squadron Strawberry Cup on November 23, 2023 at JJ Parr ice rink, Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo: Cpl Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery technician

1 AMS Strawberry Cup

Members of 4 Wing Cold Lake participate in the 1 Air Maintenance Squadron Strawberry Cup on November 23, 2023 at JJ Parr ice rink, Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo: Cpl Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery technician

1 AMS Strawberry Cup

Lieutenant-Colonel John-Alec Bossence, 1 Air Maintenance Squadron (1 AMS) Commanding Officer (Left) and Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) Derek Rogers, 1 AMS Squadron CWO (Right) present the Strawberry Cup trophy to Corporal Michael Charles during the 1 AMS Strawberry Cup on November 23, 2023 at JJ Parr ice rink, Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo: Cpl Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery technician

1 AMS Strawberry Cup

The winning Strawberry Cup hockey team pose for a photo during the 1 AMS Strawberry Cup on November 23, 2023 at JJ Parr ice rink, Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo: Cpl Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery technician

1 AMS Strawberry Cup

The Strawberry Cup Away hockey team poses with the Home Team for a photo during the 1 AMS Strawberry Cup on November 23, 2023 at JJ Parr ice rink, Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo: Cpl Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery technician

1 AMS Strawberry Cup

Lieutenant-Colonel John-Alec Bossence, 1 Air Maintenance Squadron (1 AMS) Commanding Officer (Left), and Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) Derek Rogers, 1 AMS Squadron CWO, address the crowd as part of the closing remarks during the 1 AMS Strawberry Cup on November 23, 2023 at JJ Parr ice rink, Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo: Cpl Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery technician

1 AMS Strawberry Cup

Members of 4 Wing Cold Lake participate in the 1 Air Maintenance Squadron Strawberry Cup on November 23, 2023 at JJ Parr arena, Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo: Corporal Sera Lamming, Canadian Army Imagery Technician

1 AMS Strawberry Cup

From left to right; Stephan Devost #18, Devin Coonce #12 and Paul Swansberg #16. Members of 4 Wing participate in the 1 AMS Strawberry Cup at J.J. Parr ice rink. 23 Nov 23 Photo: Aviator Natalie Chilcott, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician

1 AMS Strawberry Cup

Stephan Devost, #18, and other Members of 4 Wing participate in the 1 AMS Strawberry Cup at J.J. Parr ice rink. 23 Nov 23 Photo: Aviator Natalie Chilcott, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician

1 AMS Strawberry Cup

From left to right; #4 Sean LeBlanc, #11 Jacob Mickilloe, #14 Nicholas Madore. Members of 4 Wing participate in the 1 AMS Strawberry Cup at J.J. Parr ice rink. 23 Nov 23 Photo: Aviator Natalie Chilcott, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician

1 AMS Strawberry Cup

Members of 4 Wing participate in the 1 AMS Strawberry Cup at J.J. Parr ice rink, 23 Nov 23 Photo: Aviator Natalie Chilcott, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician

1 AMS Strawberry Cup

Members of 4 Wing participate in the 1 AMS Strawberry Cup at J.J. Parr ice rink, 23 Nov 23 Photo: Aviator Natalie Chilcott, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician

Share via
Facebook
X (Twitter)
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied