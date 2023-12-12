Photo Gallery: 2023 1 AMS Strawberry Cup

1 AMS Strawberry Cup
Members of 4 Wing Cold Lake participate in the 1 Air Maintenance Squadron Strawberry Cup on November 23, 2023 at JJ Parr ice rink, Cold Lake, Alberta.
Photo: Cpl Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery technician
Photo: Cpl Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery technician
Master Corporal Scott Stevenson addresses the crowd as part of the opening ceremony during the 1 Air Maintenance Squadron Strawberry Cup on November 23, 2023 at JJ Parr ice rink, Cold Lake, Alberta.
Photo: Cpl Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery technician
Corporal Michael Duquette (Left) addresses the crowd as part of the opening ceremony during the 1 Air Maintenance Squadron Strawberry Cup on November 23, 2023 at JJ Parr ice rink, Cold Lake, Alberta.
Photo: Cpl Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery technician
1 Air Maintenance Squadron (1 AMS) Honourary Colonel Greg Hamel (Left), Master Corporal Scott Stevenson (Center Left) Lieutenant-Colonel John-Alec Bossence, 1 AMS Commanding Officer (Center Right), and Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) Derek Rogers, 1 AMS Squadron CWO (Right), pose with their gifted ceremonial pucks during the 1 AMS Strawberry Cup on November 23, 2023 at JJ Parr ice rink, Cold Lake, Alberta.
Photo: Cpl Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery technician
Lieutenant-Colonel John-Alec Bossense, 1 Air Maintenance Squadron Commanding Officer, addresses the crowd as part of the opening ceremony during the 1 AMS Strawberry Cup on November 23, 2023 at JJ Parr ice rink, Cold Lake, Alberta.
Photo: Cpl Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery technician
Lieutenant-Colonel John-Alec Bossence, 1 Air Maintenance Squadron (1 AMS) Commanding Officer (Center Left) Honourary Colonel Greg Hamel, and Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) Derek Rogers, 1 AMS Squadron CWO (Center Right) pose for a photo with a member of each team as they drop the puck during the 1 AMS Strawberry Cup on November 23, 2023 at JJ Parr ice rink, Cold Lake, Alberta.
Photo: Cpl Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery technician
Members of the Cold Lake Band perform O’Canada during the 1 AMS Strawberry Cup on November 23, 2023 at JJ Parr ice rink, Cold Lake, Alberta.
Photo: Cpl Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery technician
Photo: Cpl Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery technician
A group photo of Avionics Support Office members, the winners of the chilli cook off during the 1 AMS Strawberry Cup on November 23, 2023 at JJ Parr ice rink, Cold Lake, Alberta.
From left to right: Sergeant Chad Smith, Corporal (Cpl) Ty Bechard, Chief Warrant Officer Derek Rogers, Cpl Michael Duquette, Honourary Colonel Greg Hamel, Lieutenant Colonel John-Alec Bossence, Cpl Alan Squires, and Master Corporal Scott Stevenson
Missing member: Cpl Jake Marshall
Photo: Cpl Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery technician
Photo: Cpl Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery technician
Photo: Cpl Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery technician
Photo: Cpl Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery technician
Photo: Cpl Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery technician
Lieutenant-Colonel John-Alec Bossence, 1 Air Maintenance Squadron (1 AMS) Commanding Officer (Left) and Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) Derek Rogers, 1 AMS Squadron CWO (Right) present the Strawberry Cup trophy to Corporal Michael Charles during the 1 AMS Strawberry Cup on November 23, 2023 at JJ Parr ice rink, Cold Lake, Alberta.
Photo: Cpl Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery technician
The winning Strawberry Cup hockey team pose for a photo during the 1 AMS Strawberry Cup on November 23, 2023 at JJ Parr ice rink, Cold Lake, Alberta.
Photo: Cpl Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery technician
The Strawberry Cup Away hockey team poses with the Home Team for a photo during the 1 AMS Strawberry Cup on November 23, 2023 at JJ Parr ice rink, Cold Lake, Alberta.
Photo: Cpl Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery technician
Lieutenant-Colonel John-Alec Bossence, 1 Air Maintenance Squadron (1 AMS) Commanding Officer (Left), and Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) Derek Rogers, 1 AMS Squadron CWO, address the crowd as part of the closing remarks during the 1 AMS Strawberry Cup on November 23, 2023 at JJ Parr ice rink, Cold Lake, Alberta.
Photo: Cpl Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery technician
Members of 4 Wing Cold Lake participate in the 1 Air Maintenance Squadron Strawberry Cup on November 23, 2023 at JJ Parr arena, Cold Lake, Alberta.
Photo: Corporal Sera Lamming, Canadian Army Imagery Technician
From left to right; Stephan Devost #18, Devin Coonce #12 and Paul Swansberg #16. Members of 4 Wing participate in the 1 AMS Strawberry Cup at J.J. Parr ice rink.
23 Nov 23
Photo: Aviator Natalie Chilcott, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician
Stephan Devost, #18, and other Members of 4 Wing participate in the 1 AMS Strawberry Cup at J.J. Parr ice rink.
23 Nov 23
Photo: Aviator Natalie Chilcott, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician
From left to right; #4 Sean LeBlanc, #11 Jacob Mickilloe, #14 Nicholas Madore. Members of 4 Wing participate in the 1 AMS Strawberry Cup at J.J. Parr ice rink.
23 Nov 23
Photo: Aviator Natalie Chilcott, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician
Members of 4 Wing participate in the 1 AMS Strawberry Cup at J.J. Parr ice rink,
23 Nov 23
Photo: Aviator Natalie Chilcott, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician
Members of 4 Wing participate in the 1 AMS Strawberry Cup at J.J. Parr ice rink,
23 Nov 23
Photo: Aviator Natalie Chilcott, Royal Canadian Airforce Imagery Technician