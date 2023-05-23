Photo Gallery – 4 Wing marks IDAHOBIT on May 17th

Raising of the Progressive Pride Flag 4 Wing Cold Lake Commander, Colonel David Turenne speaks to fellow members attending the raising of the Progressive Pride Flag during the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia on May 17th, 2023 at Hangar 7, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta – Photo credit: Corporal Alisa Strelley, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician / Le commandant de la 4e Escadre Cold Lake, le colonel David Turenne, s’adresse à ses confrères qui assistent à la levée du drapeau de la fierté progressiste lors de la Journée internationale contre l’homophobie, la transphobie et la biphobie, le 17 mai 2023 au hangar 7 de la 4e Escadre Cold Lake, en Alberta – Crédit photo : Caporal Alisa Strelley, technicien en imagerie de l’Aviation royale canadienne.

Raising of the Progressive Pride Flag Captain Aidan Korell and Corporal Connie Valin prepare the Progressive Pride Flag for the flag rising ceremony during the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia on May 17th, 2023 at Building 1, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta – Photo credit: Corporal Alisa Strelley, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician / Le capitaine Aidan Korell et le caporal Connie Valin préparent le drapeau de la fierté progressiste pour la cérémonie de lever du drapeau lors de la Journée internationale contre l’homophobie, la transphobie et la biphobie le 17 mai 2023 au bâtiment 1, 4e Escadre Cold Lake, Alberta – Crédit photo : caporal Alisa Strelley, technicien en imagerie de l’Aviation royale du Canada.

Raising of the Progressive Pride Flag 4 Wing Cold Lake Commander, Colonel David Turenne speaks to fellow members attending the raising of the Progressive Pride Flag during the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia on May 17th, 2023 at Building 1, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta – Photo credit: Corporal Alisa Strelley, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician / Le commandant de la 4e Escadre Cold Lake, le colonel David Turenne, s’adresse aux membres qui assistent à la levée du drapeau de la fierté progressiste lors de la Journée internationale contre l’homophobie, la transphobie et la biphobie, le 17 mai 2023, au bâtiment 1 de la 4e Escadre Cold Lake, en Alberta – Photo : Caporal Alisa Strelley, technicienne en imagerie de l’Aviation royale du Canada.

Raising of the Progressive Pride Flag Corporal Connie Valin prepares the Progressive Pride Flag for the flag rising ceremony during the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia on May 17th, 2023 at Building 1, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta – Photo credit: Corporal Alisa Strelley, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician / Le Caporal Connie Valin prépare le drapeau de la fierté progressiste pour la cérémonie de lever du drapeau lors de la Journée internationale contre l’homophobie, la transphobie et la biphobie, le 17 mai 2023, au bâtiment 1 de la 4e Escadre Cold Lake, en Alberta. Crédit photo : Caporal Alisa Strelley, technicienne en imagerie de l’Aviation royale canadienne.

Raising of the Progressive Pride Flag Corporal Connie Valin wears the Progressive Pride Flag on the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia on May 17th, 2023 at Building 1, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta – Photo credit: Corporal Alisa Strelley, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician / Le caporal Connie Valin porte le drapeau de la fierté progressiste lors de la Journée internationale contre l’homophobie, la transphobie et la biphobie le 17 mai 2023 au bâtiment 1, 4e Escadre Cold Lake, Alberta – Crédit photo : Caporal Alisa Strelley, Technicienne en imagerie de l’Aviation royale du Canada

Pride Flag Raising Captain Aidan Korell and Corporal Connie Valin raise the Progressive Pride Flag for the flag rising ceremony during the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia on May 17th 2023, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta – Photo: Pte Sera Lamming, Canadian Army Imagery Technician / Le Capitaine Aidan Korell et le Caporal Connie Valin hissent le drapeau de la fierté progressiste lors de la cérémonie de lever du drapeau dans le cadre de la Journée internationale contre l’homophobie, la transphobie et la biphobie, le 17 mai 2023, à la 4e Escadre Cold Lake, en Alberta – Photo : Sdt Sera Lamming, technicienne en imagerie de l’Armée canadienne

Raising of the Progressive Pride Flag Corporal Connie Valin and Captain Aiden Kroell raise the Progressive pride flag, 4 Wing Cold Lake Alberta on May 17th, 2023 – Photo Credit: Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician Corporal Julia Currie / Le Caporal Connie Valin et le Capitaine Aiden Kroell hissent le drapeau de la fierté progressiste, 4e Escadre Cold Lake Alberta, le 17 mai 2023 – Photo : Caporal Julia Currie, technicienne en imagerie de l’Aviation royale canadienne.

Raising of the Progressive Pride Flag Colonel David Turenne and Wing Chief Warrant Officer Lee Darling speak on behalf of 4 Wing for the raising of the Progressive pride flag, 4 Wing Cold Lake Alberta on May 17th, 2023 – Photo Credit: Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician Corporal Julia Currie / Le Colonel David Turenne et l’Adjudant-chef de l’escadre Lee Darling parlent au nom de la 4e Escadre pour la levée du drapeau de la fierté progressiste, 4e Escadre Cold Lake Alberta, le 17 mai 2023 – Photo : Caporal Julia Currie, technicienne en imagerie de l’Aviation royale canadienne.

