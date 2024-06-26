RCAF Sets Guinness World Record for Most Landmarks Illuminated in 24 Hours

The CN Tower in Toronto illuminated in blue on April 1st, 2024, for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Centennial Illumination campaign. The iconic Canadian landmark was one of the 56 landmarks which counted towards the RCAF’s successful world record attempt – All Photos Supplied

The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) is proud to announce that, with the support of communities, businesses, and citizens in Canada and around the world, it has set a new Guinness World Record for the most landmarks lit in 24 hours. This feat was accomplished on April 1, 2024, as part of the RCAF’s Centennial Celebrations, highlighting a century of service and dedication to Canada.

Guinness World Records had strict requirements as to what constituted a landmark, and after reviewing the evidence, the Guinness World Records officials confirmed that the RCAF set a new World Record, with 56 landmarks illuminated in 24 hours, breaking the previous record of 38 landmarks set in 2010. To be considered a landmark by Guinness World Records, a location must be recognized by UNESCO, national governmental registers, or significant third-party registers. For this record, pre-confirmed locations were verified and approved by Guinness, with evidence including a 10-minute timestamped video, a photo of the landmark illuminated in blue on April 1, 2024, and two witness statements.

The Guinness World Records certificate was presented to Lieutenant-General Eric Kenny, Commander of the RCAF, Chief Warrant Officer John Hall, Command Chief Warrant Officer of the RCAF, and Captain Aaron Niles, Strategic Planner for the RCAF Centennial Team and lead for the illumination campaign, during the RCAF Centennial Ball on June 1, 2024, in Ottawa.

The initiative illuminated over 350 sites across Canada, including landmarks, government buildings, museums, and private residences. A display of blue light, the colour of the RCAF, marked the event, symbolizing national pride and gratitude for the RCAF’s contributions over the past 100 years.

The celebration of this record-breaking achievement extended beyond Canada’s borders. RCAF supporters worldwide joined together to honour the RCAF’s legacy and achievements, from Canadian embassies lighting up their buildings to landmarks across the globe. This global participation underscores the international respect and admiration for the RCAF’s century-long history of excellence and service.

In partnership with communities and cities nationwide, the event saw iconic landmarks like the CN Tower in Toronto and Parliament Hill in Ottawa illuminated, creating a nationwide display of unity and celebration.

The RCAF Centennial celebrations, a year-long tribute to our rich history and heritage, will continue with exciting events and activities. This significant milestone in our nation’s history invites all Canadians to join the celebrations and learn more about the RCAF’s contributions to national and global peace and security efforts

The RCAF had landmarks which counted towards the Guinness World Record in the following countries: Canada, Scotland, South Korea, New Zealand, France, Austria, Estonia, and Ireland. Out of the 56 landmarks, 42 sites were in Canada:

Canada

Bradford Heritage Clock Tower – Bradford East Gwillimbury

Calgary Jack Singer Concert Hall – Calgary

Telus Sky – Calgary

Calgary Plus 15 – Calgary

Calgary Tower – Calgary

Canada Life Centre – Winnipeg

Canadian Warplane Museum – Mount Hope

Diamond Valley – Diamon Valley

Innisfil Legion – Innisfil

Missisauga Clock Tower – Missisauga

Ottawa Peace Tower – Ottawa

Radome – Clinton

Rogers Centre – Toronto

Thunder Bay Battle of Britain Monument – Thunder Bay

Vancouver City Hall – Vancouver

Alberta Legislature – Edmonton

Vancouver Lookout – Vancouver

Bloedel Conservatory – Vancouver

Saanich Municipal Hall – Saanich

Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Vancouver

New Westminster City Hall – New Westminster

BC Place – Vancouver

Signal Hill – St John’s

Government House (Newfoundland and Labrador) – St John’s

Selkirk Water Tower – Selkirk

Government House (Nova Scotia) – Halifax

Halifax City Hall – Halifax

Camp Hill – Halifax

CN Tower – Toronto

Guelph City Hall – Guelph

Brockville Rail tunnel – Brockville

North Bay City Hall – North Bay

Gummer Building – Guelph

The Post Office – Guelph

Meaford Water Tower – Meaford

M.L McConaghy Seniors Centre Cenotaph – Richmond Hill

Aurora War Memorial Peace Park – Aurora

The Armoury – Aurora

Belleville Town Hall – Belleville

Estevan Water Tower – Estevan

Charlottetown City Hall – Charlottetown

Pearson Airport – Toronto

Outside Canada

New Zealand Christchurch Airport – Christchurch Queens Park Feldwick Gates Invercargill Queens Park Fountain – Invercargill

Scotland Falkirk Wheel – Falkirk The Town House Hamilton – Hamilton Marischal College – Aberdeen Scullion Law – Hamilton St Andrews House – Edinburgh Allan Church – Bannockburn

Ireland Cork City Hall – Cork City

South Korea Seoul Tower – Seoul

Austria Danube Tower – Vienna

Estonia Tallinn Tower – Tallinn

France Juno Bach Centre – Normandy

