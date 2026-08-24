REMINDER : Trailers and RVs parked in Long-term parking

The Long-Term Parking Area at CFB Cold Lake – Supplied Photo

(Sent on behalf of the 4 Wing & CFB Cold Lake Command Team)

Good day 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake members,

By order of the Wing Commander all recreational vehicles, boats and trailers, as well as any other vehicles that are not PMVs, must be removed from the Long-Term Parking lot near the MFRC (Map attached) NLT Tuesday September 8th, 2026.

All unauthorized vehicles remaining in the lot after 08 September will be subject to removal at the owner’s expense.

The Long-Term parking lot is intended to be utilized for vehicle parking for members accessing organized transportation in the conduct of their duties. At no time will it be employed for storage of seasonal vehicles, or non-PMV’s. The WSO concerning the lot being used for selling vehicles and items has been rescinded, and the lot is no longer intended to be occupied for this purpose.

There is an RV compound available for a refundable security deposit (military members have priority), more information at the following link : CFMWS | MFRC | Cold Lake | CFMWS.

Additional information can be found in WSO 13.01 PSP 4 WG RECREATIONAL VEHICLE COMPOUND SOPs.

For Project vehicles, vehicles needing repairs or restoration the 4 Wing Auto Club is located on Tennis Court Road near the intersection of Kingsway and Beaverlodge Rd. Memberships can be obtained at the club and storage is available in a secure fenced compound behind the club.