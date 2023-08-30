Royal Canadian Air Force to participate for the first time in multinational exercise in the United Kingdom

Supplied Photo

Aircraft and personnel from the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) will participate for the first time in Exercise COBRA WARRIOR 23-2, a Royal Air Force hosted multinational live-fly exercise held at Royal Air Force (RAF) station Waddington in the United Kingdom, from September 4 to 22, 2023.

The RCAF’s participation in Ex COBRA WARRIOR 23-2 includes seven CF-188 Hornets from 433 Tactical Fighter Squadron, one CC-150T Polaris from 437 Transport Squadron and more than 140 RCAF personnel.

“Ensuring the readiness of the Royal Canadian Air Force to counter air threats is one of our most important responsibilities. Exercises like COBRA WARRIOR provide highly valuable training not only for our members, but also those of our allies and partners, to practice working together in a wide variety of tactical combat scenarios that they could face on real world operations,” said Lieutenant-General Eric Kenny, Commander Royal Canadian Air Force

Exercise COBRA WARRIOR provides an invaluable opportunity for international allies and partners to train together in developing operational tactics in the air. Australia, as well as our NATO allies; the United Kingdom, the United States, and Italy will be participating in this multinational exercise.

The exercise will further develop the RCAF’s abilities to operate in high intensity, large force, tactical air war-fighting operations, while enhancing its proven capability to operate in European airspace.