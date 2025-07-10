Royal Canadian Air Force welcomes new Commander and Chief of the Air Staff

Lieutenant-General Jamie Speiser-Blanchet (left) assumed command of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) from Lieutenant-General Eric Kenny (right) during a change of command ceremony earlier today. General Jennie Carignan, Chief of the Defence Staff (center), presided over the event at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum in Ottawa, Ontario. From left to right — Front row: Lieutenant-General Jamie Speiser-Blanchet, General Jennie Carignan, Chief of the Defence Staff, and Lieutenant-General Eric Kenny. Back row: Chief Warrant Officer Renee J. Hansen and Chief Warrant Officer Bob McCann, pictured during the ceremony – Supplied Photo

Lieutenant-General Jamie Speiser-Blanchet assumed command of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) from Lieutenant-General Eric Kenny, during a change of command ceremony earlier today. General Jennie Carignan, Chief of the Defence Staff, presided over the event held at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum in Ottawa, Ontario.

“It has been an honour to serve as Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF),” said Kenny. “Over the past several years, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing the exceptional dedication, resilience, and professionalism of our aviators and civilian personnel across Canada and around the world. Together, we have advanced key modernization initiatives that will shape the RCAF’s future for years to come, and we proudly commemorated our Centennial — a celebration of the generations who built this institution and the people who continue to serve it with pride. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have led such a remarkable team. I know that under Lieutenant-General Speiser-Blanchet’s leadership, the RCAF will continue to thrive and evolve to meet the challenges of tomorrow.”

Lieutenant-General Speiser-Blanchet is the 22nd Commander of the RCAF, as well as the first woman to be the Commander. She has served in many roles throughout her career, including as a CH-146 Griffon tactical helicopter pilot, and numerous staff and command roles, and she deployed in support of United Nations and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) operations. She most recently served as the Deputy Commander of the RCAF.

“It is a privilege to assume command of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) at such a pivotal time in our history, as we reflect on a century of service and prepare for the challenges ahead. Under Lieutenant-General Kenny’s leadership, the RCAF has embraced change, advanced modernization, and proudly celebrated our Centennial. His dedication to operational excellence and commitment to our people have laid a strong foundation for the future. As we move forward, I remain focused on strengthening our culture, supporting our personnel and their families, modernizing our capabilities, and deepening the partnerships that make us stronger — all with the aim of ensuring the RCAF continues to deliver air and space power, now and into the next century,” remarked Speiser- Blanchet

The outgoing commander, Lieutenant-General Kenny, had served as Commander of the RCAF since 2022 and will retire from the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) after 36 years of distinguished service.