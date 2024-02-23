Snow Fever Captivates Families at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake

Guests take in Snow Fever at CFB Cold Lake on February 19th, 2024 – All photos by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

Families from across the area headed to Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake on February 19th to celebrate Snow Fever. The Family Day event saw young and old take in free entertainment like inflatables, bouncy houses, a maple sugar shack. glitter tattoos, and even horse-drawn wagon rides, both inside and outside the Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre.

“Our Snow Fever event exceeded all of our expectations,” explained 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Community Recreation Supervisor Morgan Wild. “That is thanks to the incredible teamwork of our volunteers, the hard work of our staff members, and the generous support of our sponsors, Cenovus Energy and Inter Pipeline, along with Boom 95.3 FM and Hot 101.3 FM.”

“We are already looking forward to next year’s event!”

Guests were also able to fuel up with a hotdog lunch, thanks to 4 Wing CANEX.

Snow Fever is a weekend-long event hosted at multiple locations in and around Cold Lake. On Saturday, February 17th, Kinosoo Ridge Ski Resort played host while the Cold Lake Energy Centre hosted fun and games on Sunday. The weekend of Snow Fever events is presented in partnership with 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP), Kinosoo Ridge Resort, the City of Cold Lake, and the Municipal District of Bonnyville.

The third Monday in February is considered Family Day in many provinces. The holiday was first celebrated in Alberta in 1990.