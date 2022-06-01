Snowbirds return to the Cold Lake Air Show

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds – Photo courtesy of The Canadian Forces Snowbirds/ Facebook

A Canadian icon will take to the Cold Lake skies once again, as the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show welcomes back the Canadian Forces Snowbirds!

The Snowbirds, or 431 Air Demonstration Squadron, is made up of around 80 Canadian Forces personnel, 24 of whom comprise the show team that travels during the show season. The team is based out of 15 Wing at CFB Moose Jaw.

Using the Canadair CT-114 Tutor, the team performs a show that comes from six months of intensive preparation and training and consists of over fifty different formations and maneuvers.

The modern Snowbirds team has its roots in 1971 when a new aerobatics team was born, using aircraft that had once flown as the “Golden Centennaires” team in 1967. A name the team contest held at a local school coined the Snowbird moniker.

In 1974, the Snowbirds became the official aerobatic team of the Canadian Armed Forces.

For over 50 years, the team has been dazzling crowds in Canada, the U.S, and elsewhere. On average they will fly approximately 60 air shows at 40 different locations across North America.

Catch the Snowbirds at the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show, July 16th and 17th, at 4 Wing Cold Lake!

