Tasty treats and great souvenirs at the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show!

The 2022 Cold Lake Air Show – File Photo

Delicious eats and cool treats are found at the Cold Lake Air Show! Guests at the Air Show are sure to be pleased with the plethora of food trucks this year.

Menu choices at this year’s Air Show feature selections including pizza, fresh sandwiches, poutines, and salad options. Tasty grab-and-go snacks offered include mini-donuts, snowcones, kettle corn, and ice cream!

Bringing lunch from home? Guests of the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show are allowed to bring food and non-alcoholic beverages along with a small cooler (smaller than 2 gallons).

If you’re looking to take home a memory of your time at the Cold Lake Air Show, souvenirs are also available! Items include Cold Lake Air Show merchandise, RCAF items, Snowbird merchandise, stuffed animals, toys, and more. Be sure to check out the Souvenir tent to find out more information!

The 2022 Cold Lake Air Show runs July 16th and 17th at 4 Wing!

Head to coldlakeairshow.com to learn more.

The Cold Lake Air Show is pleased to be in partnership with our Transportation Sponsor, L3 Technologies Mas.