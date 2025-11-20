The Courier News Through the Decades – The 2010s

The 2010s were a decade of continued excellence for the Canadian Armed Forces. For 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake, the years from 2010 to 2020 marked the end of major combat operations, a focus on international missions, modernization efforts, and strong engagement with both the local Lakeland community and the global defence landscape.

Life in the 2010s

The 2010s brought rapid technological and cultural change. Smartphones, social media, and streaming services reshaped how Canadians worked, played, and connected. Popular culture was dominated by blockbuster franchises such as The Avengers, Frozen, and Game of Thrones, while music spanned from the rise of pop icons like Adele and Justin Bieber to the global influence of electronic dance music. Fashion, entertainment, and daily life were increasingly shaped by a connected digital world.

Meanwhile, international events reminded Canadians of ongoing global tensions and responsibilities. Conflicts in the Middle East, renewed tensions in Eastern Europe, and humanitarian crises highlighted the continuing role of the Canadian Armed Forces in peacekeeping, coalition operations, and global security.

The Canadian Armed Forces in the 2010s

The 2010s were a decade of transition and adaptation for the Canadian Armed Forces. Following the drawdown of combat operations in Afghanistan, the CAF shifted focus toward a combination of international missions, domestic defence, and training exercises. Canadian personnel continued to support NATO operations, humanitarian efforts, and multinational exercises, demonstrating flexibility and professionalism across a range of missions.

At home, 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake remained a hub for pilot training, air defence, and operational readiness. CF-18 Hornets were central to maintaining Canada’s air sovereignty, while pilots and support crews trained rigorously for both domestic and international deployments. Multinational exercises like Maple Flag highlighted Cold Lake’s role as a premier site for coalition air combat training, fostering cooperation with allied air forces and showcasing Canada’s commitment to global security.

The decade also saw the CAF embracing modernization, integrating new technologies, updating infrastructure, and balancing operational demands with heritage and tradition. The restoration of the Royal Canadian Air Force name in 2011 reflected a renewed connection to Canada’s military history, while locally, 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake continued to engage with the Lakeland community through air shows, public demonstrations, and outreach initiatives.

Throughout the 2010s, the CAF and 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake demonstrated resilience, adaptability, and excellence, maintaining readiness at home and abroad while preparing for the challenges of a new era.

Headlines from The Courier News in the 2010s

March 23, 2011 – CF-18s to be deployed over Libya, marking Canada’s participation in NATO air operations during the Libyan conflict.

August 23, 2011 – Royal Canadian Air Force name restored after years as Air Command, reconnecting Canada’s air force with its historic identity.

April 29, 2014 – CF-18s to be deployed in Europe following Russian aggression in Ukraine, supporting NATO reassurance missions.

April 11, 2017 – CF-18 demonstration jet unveiled with a special paint scheme to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Canada.

June 26, 2018 – Exercise Maple Flag 51 concludes at 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake, the final iteration of the long-standing multinational air combat exercise at the base.

March 10, 2020 – The last physical Courier Newspaper is published, as the publication transitions fully to its online format.



