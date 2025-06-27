The Courier News Through the Decades – The Eighties

The Courier News Through the Decades – The 1980s

Our journey through the decades continues with a look at the 1980s—a dynamic and dramatic era defined by Cold War tension, global technological leaps, and cultural milestones that continue to resonate today. For CFB Cold Lake and the Canadian Armed Forces, it was a decade of modernization, international partnerships, and constant readiness.

Life in the 1980s

The 1980s brought neon colours, synth music, shoulder pads, and the explosion of home entertainment. Blockbuster films like E.T., Back to the Future, and Top Gun became cultural touchstones, while video game consoles like the Nintendo Entertainment System revolutionized at-home gaming. Cable television became widespread, and personal computers began appearing in homes and schools, foreshadowing the digital age.

Amid the pop culture boom, the world remained divided by the Cold War. The Soviet Union and the United States competed for influence and supremacy, with Canada and its allies maintaining a careful watch. The presence of nuclear weapons, military exercises, and surveillance aircraft served as constant reminders of global tension. Canadians participated in peace movements and public debates over arms testing, nuclear disarmament, and the nation’s defence policies.

The Canadian Armed Forces in the 1980s

During the 1980s, the Canadian Armed Forces focused on modernization and international collaboration. One of the most significant developments was the selection and deployment of the CF-18 Hornet, a twin-engine multirole fighter that dramatically enhanced Canada’s air combat capabilities. Meanwhile, the retirement of aging aircraft like the CF-104 Starfighter and the CF-101 Voodoo marked the end of an era, as the planes used by the RCAF began to change to meet the demands of a modern air force.

NORAD (North American Aerospace Defence Command) remained a central pillar of Canadian defence strategy. CFB Cold Lake played a vital role in Arctic sovereignty operations and joint defence efforts with the United States. Regular intercepts of Soviet bombers over the Arctic were a routine part of the era’s air defence posture.

CFB Cold Lake also remained a critical site for air weapons training and cruise missile testing—activities that drew both international attention and domestic protest throughout the decade.

Headlines from The Courier News in the 1980s

April 16, 1980 – The federal government selects the CF-18 Hornet as the Royal Canadian Air Force’s next fighter aircraft. The decision signals a major leap forward in technology and capability for Canadian air power.

March 28, 1984 – The Royal Canadian Air Force celebrates its 60th anniversary. This milestone is honoured with a look back at the accomplishments, traditions, and legacy of one of Canada’s proudest military institutions.

August 14, 1985 – The Queen Mother makes a surprise visit to CFB Cold Lake. Her unexpected arrival is met with excitement and admiration, marking a memorable moment in base history.

April 16, 1986 – The RCAF prepares to bid farewell to the CF-104 Starfighter. After decades of service, this sleek and powerful aircraft prepares to take its final flights, marking the end of a remarkable chapter in Canadian aviation.

January 28, 1987 – The Courier covers the interception of a Soviet TU-95 Bear bomber over the Arctic. Such missions were commonplace during the Cold War, as Canadian and NORAD aircraft responded to incursions near North American airspace.

February 8, 1989 – The federal government announces that controversial cruise missile testing will continue, including tests conducted over the Cold Lake Air Weapons Range. These joint operations with the United States drew protests throughout the decade and sparked debate about Canada’s defence policies and sovereignty.

Stay tuned as we continue our journey through the decades, uncovering the stories and people that have made The Courier News a cherished part of the military community for 70 years.