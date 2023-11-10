The Lasting Legacy of Canadian War Amputee Veterans

Photo: Madeleine Jaffray (First World War), Mike Krulicki (Second World War), Arthur Johnson (Korean War) – Supplied Photo Amid the wars, countless Canadian soldiers and nurses displayed extraordinary bravery and unwavering dedication, putting their lives on the line for our country. Many of these individuals returned home bearing the profound physical and emotional scars of war, having lost limbs in the line of duty.

Their experiences as amputees not only shaped their own lives but, as members of The War Amps of Canada, they left a lasting legacy on generations of amputees to come.

During the First World War, Madeleine Jaffray (1889-1972), served as a nurse in a hospital near Bordeaux, France. The hospital was bombarded by German aviators, and she was wounded in the foot by a piece of shrapnel from one of the bombs. Her injury led to an amputation, making her Canada’s only female war amputee of the First World War.

Mike Krulicki (1925-2020), was just a teenager when he volunteered for service in the Second World War. He enlisted with the Irish Regiment of Canada, and in 1944, while fighting in the Italian Campaign, he stepped on a landmine and lost his right leg below the knee.

Arthur Johnson (1929-2006) served with the Canadian Army Special Force as a mortar man with the Royal Canadian Regiment in the fight for the freedom of South Korea. In August 1952, in the midst of intense enemy shelling, a mortar landed close by, wounding him and resulting in the loss of his right leg and damage to his right arm.

These honorable individuals contributed their time to various activities of The War Amps and shared their experiences as amputees with others, including modern-day veterans and children. On Remembrance Day especially, but also throughout the year, the Association pays tribute to the sacrifice and service of all those who served and continue to serve.