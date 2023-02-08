Thriving in February

What keeps you ticking through February? – Stock Photo

February can be a hard month for many. It’s cold, it’s dark, and spring feels like a long way off. The excitement of the Christmas season that lingers well into January has completely worn off and it’s too soon to start getting excited about summer holidays. February can feel like a month to survive rather than a time to thrive.

This article is a call to take back February as a month to enjoy rather than a month to pass away. This is my second winter posted to Cold Lake and many of you have encouraged me to experience the winter wonderland that exists one step out of the city limits. Some of you have encouraged me to wax my old snowboard and experience Kinosoo Ridge Resort. Others of you have highlighted the many outdoor recreation options we have in this region such as ice fishing and have pointed out that Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre Sports Store can outfit much of what is needed for fishing and other sports. Cold Lake and the surrounding region, it turns out, have a lot on offer for those willing to step out their front door on a February day.

Last February I only ventured out of doors to grudgingly shovel my front driveway. This year I have taken a different approach and have followed the advice of many of you who know the area. I took my kids skating around the skating trail, I went cross-country skiing on the trails at the Cold Lake Golf and Winter Club, and I had a family swim day at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre pool. I can tell you that getting out and doing these activities has greatly enhanced my experience of winter in the Cold Lake region.

What keeps you ticking through February? Do you have a hobby, sport, or interest that gets you out the front door even when it’s cold? If not, I encourage you to get out and explore what this area has to offer. If you’re unsure of where to start, ask a colleague or friend who has lived here for a while for some ideas, or call the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre Sports Store at 780-840-8000 ext. 8193 and inquire about what winter gear they have available to lend.

You may be surprised, as I was, how much adventure and activity this region has to offer during the winter.