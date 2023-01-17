Tuning up the Band: Dave Holmberg

Dave Holmberg, a member of the 4 Wing Band – Supplied Photo

Tuning up the Band showcases the members that make up the 4 Wing Band. These submitted articles give the band members an opportunity to showcase their history with the group, as well as explain what makes the band so special to them.

“Being in this band helps me to become a better musician, as all of the members I play with are excellent musicians. This journey ensures that I must be prepared technically and mentally as we all have high expectations of ourselves.”

Dave Holmberg has been a member of the 4 Wing band for just under 2 years.

“My participation allows me to be a part of not only something much larger but also part of something very special.”

When Dave isn’t playing in the band, he works in the Building Infrastructure industry.