Volksmarch returns to 4 Wing on September 23rd

Participants at the 2022 Volksmarch at 4 Wing – File Photo

A popular outdoor activity will return to 4 Wing as part of its celebration of its German heritage.

The Volksmarch returns to the base on Saturday, September 23rd as part of the Oktoberfest celebrations taking place that day. There will be two options for the walk: either a 5km walk through CFB Cold Lake’s wooded area or a 2.3km paved route.

A Volksmarch (“People’s Walk” in English) is an important part of the Volkssport (People’s Sport) culture in Germany. The Volksmarch is a fun way to get exercise, enjoy nature and meet members of the local community.

Guests can also enjoy some historical items on site from the Cold Lake Museums, as well as a performance from the 4 Wing Band. In addition, participants will have the opportunity to win a pair of great prize packs by playing trivia. Refreshments including coffee and hot chocolate will also be available.

Participants can register starting at 12:15 pm for this year’s walk, which begins at 1:00 pm. Registration and the start line for the walk are at Martineau Drive/ Elk Lane. The first 200 people to register will receive the official 2023 4 Wing Volksmarch pin! For directions to the event location, participants are advised to follow the signage from Kingsway.

The Cold Lake CANEX is excited to announce the first Cultivate & Craft Market. The market will be held in conjunction with the 4 Wing Volksmarch. This outdoor market will feature vendors providing products they have made and/or grown. The market will be held 12 pm-4 pm and is open to everyone

The first 200 shoppers will receive a free reusable bag from the CANEX.

The 2023 Volksmarch is presented in partnership with Cenovus Energy, BMO Financial Group, City of Cold Lake, HOT 101.3 FM and Boom 95.3.