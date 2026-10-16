Wayne Poulson to receive national CAF Sports award for more than 30 years of service

Referee Wayne Poulson (right) chats with a hockey player during a CAF Sports Day at 4 Wing in CFB Cold Lake – File Photo

A familiar face in sports around 4 Wing and Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake is receiving an honour.



Wayne Poulson will be recognized nationally for more than 30 years of dedication to Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Sports when he receives the Dedication to CAF Sports Award on November 24th.

Selected by the CAF Sports Awards Program Governing Committee, Poulson is being recognized for his exceptional service as an athlete, coach, official and mentor. The committee says his leadership, commitment and countless volunteer hours have helped strengthen and sustain the CAF Sports Program at CFB Cold Lake and beyond.

For Poulson, the award represents an opportunity to give back to a community that has been part of his life for decades.

“It is an honour to receive an award like this. For me, the award means giving back to the military community that has allowed me to play, coach and officiate multiple sports over 30 years,” Poulson said.

His involvement in military sports began when his father was posted to CFB Baden in Germany. There, Poulson earned a spot on the base fast-pitch team, competing against Army teams from CFB Lahr in the Canadian Forces Europe League.

“A lifetime love of sports, camaraderie, competition and friendships with the teams and individuals I’ve met throughout the years. It has been fun to watch the military members join teams at all levels of competition, enjoying the sports they play and then working alongside them for my entire career,” Poulson said.

Today, Poulson serves as Referee in Chief for 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake Hockey, a role that involves supporting the administration and delivery of officiating across a range of military sporting events.

The position includes advising the Sports Coordinator, jury of appeal, host base, teams and competitors on the rules of play. Poulson also advises regional sports managers on the selection of officials for events ranging from unit and Wing sports days to regional and national competitions. The role also involves maintaining records of regional officials and their certification levels, as well as arranging training and certification upgrades.

Throughout his years in CAF Sports, Poulson said several people have played important roles in shaping his development as an athlete, coach and official.

“In fast-pitch, it was Phil Long and John Quilty who taught me to play at a high level. For hockey, especially officiating, Rob Larson and Chris Reid gave me the lessons to apply as I was appointed 4 Wing Referee in Chief. I would also say Jerry Ingham, former 4 Wing Sports Coordinator, influenced me to be better in my roles in CAF Sports through base team slo-pitch coach and hockey, then as Referee in Chief.”

Poulson will be formally inducted at the 2026 Canadian Armed Forces Sports Awards Ceremony at the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa, Ontario.