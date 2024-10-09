Youth Reporter Competition Launches during National Newspaper Week

Submitted Photo

As National Newspaper Week (NNW) celebrates the vital role newspapers play in delivering trustworthy news, the Canadian Forces Newspapers Youth Reporter Competition is back, inviting teens from military families to share their unique perspectives.

Over the years, teens have explored topics ranging from deployments to frequent relocations—offering powerful insights into the military lifestyle. As part of this year’s Competition, teens from military families are invited to tackle an important topic—employment of the non-military parent. The Beyond the Base category encourages teens to explore the experiences of the non-military parent, shedding light on the struggles and triumphs in maintaining a meaningful career despite frequent relocations.

“We’re excited to see how teens will handle this important topic and uncover success stories,” said the Senior Vice President of Military Family Services, Laurie Ogilvie. “By learning more about their non-military parent’s employment journey it will offer an insightful look at how employment and career opportunities and transitions affect family dynamics and deepen their understanding of family life within the military.”

To support military spouses in their career aspirations, CareerCOACH+ was developed by Military Family Services (MFS), a division of Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFWMS). It offers free one-on-one bilingual virtual coaching with a career professional and 24/7 online resources, tools and templates for self-paced learning opportunities.

The Competition doesn’t stop there. This year also features the Natasha’s Wood Foundation category, Narrative Journeys, encouraging teens to explore their creativity through fiction. Inspired by Fay Maddison, author and creator of Natasha’s Wood, this category invites participants to craft imaginative stories that captivate and inspire.

Participants can submit in four different categories this year (two additional from the ones mentioned above). Winners in each category receive a $1,000 scholarship and the opportunity for mentorship with industry professionals. The Natasha’s Wood Foundation and its patrons have graciously funded all four scholarships.

To enter the 2024 Youth Reporter Competition, visit https://cfmws.ca/youthreporter

Submissions must include a written piece based on the contest categories. All entries must be submitted by November 17, 2024. For full contest details, visit the link above.