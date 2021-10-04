Firefighters host open house at CANEX Mall

Firefighters with 4 Wing Fire Service Cold Lake and even Sparky the Fire Dog, the official mascot of the National Fire Protection Association, hanging out at the CANEX Mall on Monday – Photo by Mike Marshall

Firefighters with 4 Wing Fire Service Cold Lake were at the CANEX Mall on Monday looking to spread some knowledge and awareness as Fire Prevention Week (FPW) continues.

Even Sparky the Fire Dog, the official mascot of the National Fire Protection Association, joined in on the fun as the members handed out some knowledge and know-how along with the chance to win fire prevention-related prizes and goodies for the kids.

“It’s just to get people aware that we have to be conscious of fire safety. It’s a yearly reminder to check your detectors, along with looking through your lint traps for your dryer and making sure you have a serviceable fire extinguisher,” says MCpl Matt Girard, Fire Inspector, 4 Wing Fire Service Cold Lake. “What’s really important is for families to make sure that they have an escape plan for their homes, or at least discuss one, so that they know what to do in case of fire.”

The theme of this year’s FPW is ‘Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.’

“It’s all about our smoke alarms and the detectors,” says Girard. “It’s learning what that sound is, and what it means, along with making sure that they’re functioning so that early warning gets us out of the building.”

The firefighters say the week will continue with a drive-by event at Art Smith Aviation Academy on Wednesday, where they will again be joined by Sparky to hand out some prizes to the winners of a colouring contest held at the school.

FPW has its roots in the ‘Great Chicago Fire’ of 1871, which saw 100,000 people left homeless and more than 250 people killed after over 2,000 acres were burnt. Canada declared its first Fire Prevention Day in 1919.