McHappy Day returns to Cold Lake on May 11th

May 11th is McHappy Day at McDonald’s – Photo from Ronald McDonald House Charities/ Facebook

On Wednesday, May 11th, McDonald’s independent franchisees and Canadians coast-to-coast, including right here in Cold Lake, will come together to support Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) and local children’s charities through McHappy Day.

This means all day a portion of proceeds from all McDonald’s menu items sold all day will be donated to RMHC and other children’s charities across Canada – making a meaningful difference in the lives of families with sick children.

Families like the Marfo’s, who spent 215 nights at RMHC Edmonton and RMHC Calgary while their 2-year-old child, Ezra, was being treated for Acute Myelogenous Leukemia. Without the services and hospitality provided by RMHC Edmonton and RMHC Calgary, the Marfo’s would have had to commute 3-6 hours each way and give up their jobs to get their child the support needed.

RMHC supports families by providing:

· The comforts of home including private bedrooms, fresh meals, and laundry facilities

· Access to full wellness programming as part of their healing journey like pet therapy, music therapy, fitness programs, yoga, and meditation

· A social network of support from others who understand the unique challenges of caring for a sick child

With 4 Ronald McDonald Houses located in Edmonton, Calgary, Medicine Hat, and Red Deer, RMHC supports more than 1,000 families from more than 275 communities in an average year.

In Alberta, more than 1,000 families every year like the Marfo’s are supported by RMHC’s programs. But sadly, the need for RMHC’s services remains greater than they can currently meet – making initiatives like McHappy Day instrumental to RMHC’s ability to help families during a challenging time.