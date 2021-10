Here is a photo of MFRCS staff proudly wearing their Cenovus Energy aprons as they get ready to serve 180 Roast Beef Dinners to newcomers to 4 Wing on Saturday, 2 October. (Photo Submitted)

34 teams participated in a Welcome Race around 4 Wing and the surrounding community to earn points, get to know the community, earn prizes and receive welcome gifts from local businesses! This was followed by a Drive-Through dinner sponsored by Cenovus Energy!