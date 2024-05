CFB Cold Lake Commemorates 100th Year of RCAF with Open House Extravaganza

Attendees of the RCAF 100 Open House at 4 Wing Cold Lake were given the opportunity to go and sit in a CF-18 among many other great things to partake of for the day. (Photo by Janae Wandler, Corporate Services Manager)

Many guests, including over 2000 students, got the opportunity to celebrate 100 years of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) and get an up-close look at the members, machines and equipment used to do their jobs at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

The base played host to a public open house at the Medley Terminal from 9 AM to 3 PM. Guests were treated to a close look at a few CF-18 Hornets, machinery and equipment demonstrations, as well as the opportunity to meet and talk to members posted to the base about their roles in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF). A barbecue lunch was also on tap.

Notable guests at the open house included many students from the surrounding area. The 4 Wing RCAF Centennial Committee invited many schools to the open house to experience and observe aspects of the CAF that they may not get in a classroom.

The open house comes as 4 Wing starts several other celebrations this week. On Thursday, members received the Freedom of the City in a ceremony ending in downtown Cold Lake, starting at 10 AM. The base also played host to both a Centennial version of the RCAF run on Friday and a Gala to be hosted at the Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre on Saturday night.

All photos taken by Janae Wandler, Corporate Services Manager