2022 Hamper program a fantastic success: 4 Wing Chaplains

Full Christmas Hampers and donations line the pews at St. Marks Chapel at CFB Cold Lake – Photos by Janae Wandler / The Courier News

Organizers of the 4 Wing Christmas Hamper campaign call this year’s efforts a success.

The 4 Wing chaplains say 30 compete hampers were assembled since the November 15th start of the campaign, about 5 more than the group usually collects in the holiday season.

“We were able to help 30 families with the Hampers and about 76 children got gifts through Angel Tree Campaign,” explained Padre (Capt) Anthony Ezeonwueme.

“In such a challenging year with hikes in the financial world, 4 Wing Cold Lake showed an enormous spirit of giving. This year’s 4 Wing Christmas Hamper has been highly successful compared to other years. We have a community that cares and listens to its members and families. The Chaplains’ Office is glad to have led this year’s campaign again. Thanks to all the benefactors, units, OPIs, volunteers, Colette Kell, and Padre Krause for their wonderful contributions.”

A last-minute surge in donations means the Padres now have a surplus in items. Those items are now being moved to the local food bank while surplus toys are given to Santas Anonymous to be handed out to needy children.