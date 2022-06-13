2022 Hubert (Hank) Leslie Bullis Awards of Merit handed out

(From left) MCpl Eliza Elliott of 410 Tactical Fighter Operational Training Squadron, Cpl Dylan Laforge-Stemmler of 417 Combat Support Squadron, HCol Mike Bullis of 419 Tactical Fighter Training Squadron, MCpl Veronica Mann of 1 Dental Unit, and Cpl Benjamin Kan of 1 Air Maintenance Squadron at the 2022 Hubert (Hank) Leslie Bullis Awards of Merit ceremony on June 3rd – Photo by Mike Marshall

Four members of 4 Wing were recently given a special honour

The four members were presented with the 2022 Hubert (Hank) Leslie Bullis Awards of Merit at a ceremony at the 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre, hosted by the Military Family Resource Centre Society (MFRCS) on June 3rd. The award is named in honour of 419 Tactical Fighter Training Squadron Honorary Colonel Mike Bullis’s father, who served in the Royal Canadian Air Force.

MCpl Eliza Elliott of 410 Tactical Fighter Operational Training Squadron, Cpl Dylan Laforge-Stemmler of 417 Combat Support Squadron, MCpl Veronica Mann of 1 Dental Unit, and Cpl Benjamin Kan of 1 Air Maintenance Squadron (1 AMS) received awards that include gifts of anywhere from $250 to $1,000.

To qualify for the award, the nominee must be a currently serving 4 Wing Regular Force military member who has the rank of Aviator, Corporal, or Master Corporal, or equivalencies. All were nominated based on written submissions on what qualities and characteristics sets them apart from others, how the nominee goes above and beyond the call of duty, and why the nominee is deserving of an Award of Merit.

Flying Officer Hubert (Hank) Bullis (1918 – 2016), was a WWII Veteran with the RCAF 419 Moose Squadron. F/O Bullis was also a POW at Stalag Luft III from January 1944 to May 1945, the origination point of The Death March and the location represented in “The Great Escape” movie.

F/O Bullis’ military career exemplified loyalty, bravery, and an incredible skill set as a pilot. He learned to fly in 1936, flew as a Halifax pilot in WWII, and spent the latter parts of his military career as a Senior Flying Instructor teaching other pilots from NATO countries, and then as a Senior Survival Instructor in the Arctic until his retirement from the military in 1956. He continued his love of flying as a bush/corporate pilot, finishing his flying career with Mobil Oil Canada, retiring in 1976.